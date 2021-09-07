CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge Tosses Death Penalty Sentence For Man Convicted Of Killing Dru Sjodin

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.'s constitutional rights. Katie Johnston reports.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N Dakota student

A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student. Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.'s constitutional rights. He ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Mental Health
lakesarearadio.net

Federal judge Overturns Death Penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.

FARGO (KVRR) – A federal judge has overturned the death penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr., the man convicted of kidnapping and killing Dru Sjodin. In a 232-page ruling, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson says he found two issues that violate the Constitution and Rodriguez’s right to effective assistance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Enid News and Eagle

Muskogee man convicted of killing twin brother

A man who had originally been charged in Muskogee County District Court with assault and battery with a deadly weapon was found guilty in federal court of second-degree murder in Indian Country, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma,. Kyle Joseph Vannortwick, 36, of...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
WNCY

Man Convicted in Overdose Death of Fellow Inmate

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who smuggled Fentanyl into the Manitowoc County Jail that another inmate later overdosed and died from was convicted Tuesday. Jerid Hanson, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, while six other charges were dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27. Hanson hid heroin laced...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Sgt. Welton Simpson Jr. Convicted Of Misconduct, False Statement Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sgt. Welton Simpson Jr., who pushed a man during a confrontation in a convenience store and later claimed he was spit on and assaulted, was convicted on Monday of one count of misconduct in office and one count of making false statement to law enforcement, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced on Tuesday. Initially, viral video showed Simpson being kicked as he was trying to make an arrest on Jan. 17, 2020, drawing criticism from Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Gov. Larry Hogan. But footage released later showed Simpson walk into the convenience store, exchange...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Oxford asks judge to toss wrongful death lawsuit

OXFORD • The city of Oxford and its police chief have asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit that blames them for a former policeman shooting and killing his mistress. In the motion to dismiss — or in the alternative summary judgement — the city argues that Shyjuan Clayton's "legal theory is meritless," and the complaint lacks facts or evidence to support its allegations.
OXFORD, MS
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Man sentenced in hit-and-run killings

A man accused of killing two people in July 2018 in a hit-and-run crash and pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter was sentenced to 36 years in prison. Sean Michael Yacks pleaded to two second-degree felony charges in the deaths of Meghan Clevenger and Angel Vega. Both charges included 18-year sentences, which Yacks was ordered to serve consecutively.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Man convicted of killing San Diego police officer

SAN DIEGO — A man who shot and killed a San Diego police officer and wounded another in 2016 was convicted Monday of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Jesse Michael Gomez, 60, now phases a penalty phase of trial to determine whether he could face life in prison without chance of parole or the death penalty, although Gov. Gavin Newsom has placed a moratorium on executions.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy