Judge Tosses Death Penalty Sentence For Man Convicted Of Killing Dru Sjodin

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sgt. Welton Simpson Jr., who pushed a man during a confrontation in a convenience store and later claimed he was spit on and assaulted, was convicted on Monday of one count of misconduct in office and one count of making false statement to law enforcement, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced on Tuesday. Initially, viral video showed Simpson being kicked as he was trying to make an arrest on Jan. 17, 2020, drawing criticism from Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Gov. Larry Hogan. But footage released later showed Simpson walk into the convenience store, exchange...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO