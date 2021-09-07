CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Questions with ... Gino Devaney

By Gino Devaney Station:
allaccess.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy career in broadcasting started back in 2008 during college where I was hired to produce the UMaine Sports broadcasts in Bangor, ME. After graduating in 2009 from the New England School of Communications, I worked for iHeartMedia in Portsmouth, NH for about 6 months as a Board Operator/Street Team Member. From there, I moved to Los Angeles, CA and worked for Salem Communications as a Board Operator and later became the Executive Morning Show Producer and Assistant Program Manager. I also worked for CBS Radio as a Board Operator for the World Famous KROQ. In 2014, I then moved back to New Hampshire to be Program Director and Morning Show Host for WVMJ/Magic 104 in North Conway, NH. Now in 2021, I have moved to Chattanooga, TN and I'm currently the Music & Imaging Director and Afternoon Personality.

www.allaccess.com

