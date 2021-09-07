CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Covid-19 case average is more than 3 times higher than it was last Labor Day

By CNN
CBS 58
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- The country's Covid-19 case rates have generally soared since the start of the summer as the highly contagious Delta variant spread -- and the current average is more than three times higher than it was a year ago. The United States' seven-day average of new cases Monday (137,270...

cbs58.com

Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crowrivermedia.com

More than half of U.S. states vow to fight Biden’s vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Twenty-seven Republican governors or attorneys general have vowed to fight the latest executive order issued by President Joe Biden mandating that over 80 million private employees receive COVID vaccinations or undergo weekly testing, or their employer will be fined. The executive order directs the U.S. Department...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBJ7.com

New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 793.396 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,479 from Tuesday’s 788,917, a bigger increase than the 2,007 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
arcamax.com

Fauci warns of possible new COVID variant without vaccination

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned that COVID-19 could mutate into an even more virulent variant if the pandemic is not stamped out with mass vaccination. The pandemic expert agreed with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski when she suggested that a new “monster” strain could make the delta variant look like child’s play.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID-19 Latest: Mask mandate begins today for Pennsylvania schools; Pa. cases three times higher than 2020

● Go here for our interactive map about which Pittsburgh-area school districts are requiring masks this year. ● Here’s a Q&A about getting a booster. ● From Spotlight PA, here are answers to your questions about climbing COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. ● Allegheny County’s COVID-19 dashboards can be accessed here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chicago Sun-Times

Delta not done? New Illinois COVID-19 cases top 5,000 for first time in more than seven months

Illinois public health officials on Wednesday reported 5,178 new cases of COVID-19, marking a seven-month high for infections diagnosed in a single day. The state was still easing down from its worst surge of the pandemic the last time daily cases topped 5,000 on Jan. 22. It’s still not clear when Illinois’ latest coronavirus wave might slow down, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he’s “hopeful” the state is nearing a peak.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Iowa reports more than 8,300 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths over 7 days

Majority of COVID-19 rental assistance passed by Congress has not been dispersed by states. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Coronavirus. Rock Island County sees surge in Covid-19 cases. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

More than 1,200 COVID cases reported in Central Oregon last week

Deschutes County and Central Oregon public health departments reported more than 1,200 COVID cases last week, continuing a 7-week trend of climbing numbers. St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 75 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators. Currently, there are 3,756 active cases of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

U.S. hospitalizations more than doubled since last Labor Day

The number of covid-19 patients in hospitals in the United States has more than doubled since last Labor Day, a sobering statistic that illustrates how the delta variant has hampered progress in curbing the pandemic even as vaccines became widely available. There were 38,192 people in hospital with the virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
capradio.org

California Coronavirus Updates: Sacramento Supervisors Consider Denouncing COVID-19 Misinformation

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 12:40 p.m.: Sacramento Supervisors consider denouncing COVID-19 misinformation. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution denouncing health misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution would affirm generally accepted facts regarding COVID-19...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 September 7 update: More than 21,000 new cases reported over Labor Day weekend, nearly 3,800 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday. Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 4,124 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are also up with 3,779 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

