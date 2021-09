In the constellation Cygnus lies an emission nebula whose gaseous contortions resemble a pelican. Aptly, this formation is called the Pelican Nebula, and researchers are fascinated by its active mix of star formations and evolving gas clouds. Due to the continuous changes the gaseous body goes through, after a few million years, the name will no longer be relevant. But in the meantime, it works. Astrophotographer Joels Fallon took the following incredible image of the Pelican Nebula, which clearly shows how the universe is no less than a work of art:

