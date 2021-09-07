Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 Collab Appears In “Baroque Brown”
Arguably one of the most influential men on the planet, Travis Scott has what some would call the “Midas Touch.” With every collaboration, be it with McDonald’s or Nike, La Flame garners roaring reception, some going as far to scream “Cactus Jack sent me” to unfortunate part-time workers. And with his latest project, which is likely to follow the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High and Low, it’s likely we’ll see many a fan buy their first pair of Air Max 1s.sneakernews.com
