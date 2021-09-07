CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro Police Log: Aug. 23-29, 2021

By Hillsboro Police Department
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WV4DR_0boqCsK200 This week's calls include: a donut-throwing shoplifter, a repeat offender and a fake check conspiracy.

Monday, Aug. 23

Officers arrested a man for theft and criminal trespass at Grocery Outlet, 354 S. First Ave., after he stole food items and threw a donut at employees.

Officers arrested a man for theft at Target, 1895 S.E. Tualatin Valley Hwy., after he stole a scooter from the store.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Officers arrested a man on Southeast Baseline Street near Southwest Fourth Avenue for outstanding warrants.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft at The Springs at Tanasbourne, 1950 N.E. 102nd Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Officers took a man into custody on Northeast Elam Young Parkway near 53rd Avenue following a report he was yelling at people and trying to get into cars. He was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 1600 block of East Main Street.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Northeast Cherry Drive.

Officers took a report of a theft at Best Buy, 11115 N.E. Evergreen Pkwy. A man and woman stole multiple items and fled the store.

Friday, Aug. 27

Officers arrested a man for criminal trespass and probation violation on Southeast Second Avenue near Baseline Street after he was released from jail just a day prior.

Officers took a report of fraud at a business in the 1000 block of Southeast Walnut Street. An organized group of approximately 10 suspects attempted to cash a batch of fake checks.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Officers arrested a man in the 1700 block of Southeast River Road for outstanding warrants.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Southeast Darby Street. A woman was deceased at the scene and a man was arrested for her murder.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Officers arrested a man for DUII following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near Northwest 185th Avenue after he was seen drifting into other lanes of travel.

Officers took a man into custody on Northwest 185th Avenue near Walker Road following a report he was running in the street and was almost struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

