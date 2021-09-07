Marilyn Nielsen Crombie – Obit

Hurricane Ida has impacted the greater part of Louisiana. Early this morning, crews from Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative were sent down to Louisiana to help with the aftermath. “Our Nolin and Wide Open crews left out this morning for Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We’re not exactly sure at this point how long they’re going to be staying there. We do know there was significant damage. Last we heard, there’s over a million residents without power at this point,” says Nolin Communications Manager Sarah Fellows. While there, Nolin and Wide Open Utility Service employees will help with DEMCO, the largest co-op in the state of Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO