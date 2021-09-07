CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Marilyn Nielsen Crombie – Obit

 8 days ago

Marilyn Nielsen Crombie, 60, of Council Bluffs, IA, died on September 3, 2021, of lung cancer, at the home of her sister, Valorie Tuseth, of rural Beltrami, MN. Marilyn was born on February 11, 1961, to LeRoy and Anna Nielsen. She was baptized in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Euclid, MN, and raised on the family’s farm until 1970 when the farm was sold and they moved to Crookston. Marilyn attended Crookston schools until going to Wisconsin in 1977 to live with her sister, Vanessa. While there she married Bill Wendricks and they lived in Wisconsin and later in Texas.

Lois Marie Samuelson – Obit

Lois Marie Samuelson, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, September 12, 2021, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston where she had been a resident for several months. Lois was born in Crookston on June 15, 1933, to Nickolas and Mildred (Berry) DeBoer. After several moves, her family settled...
CROOKSTON, MN
Marilyn Bingham

GALENA–Marilyn Ann (Heim) Bingham, 91, Galena, was called to her heavenly home, with loving family at her side, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. There will be a celebration of Marilyn’s life Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon on at the Grey Eagle pavilion at...
GALENA, IL
Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
Obit: Robert Lange

Robert Joe (B.J.) Lange, 73, died recently and tragically from brain cancer. He was the loving and devoted husband for 50 years of wife Jo Ann (Jo), dear father of Andrew and daughter-in-law Ledon, and proud grandpa of Jackson. Robert is also greatly loved and missed by brother Marty, sister Loralyn (Allan) Hogue, brothers-in-law Bruce (Laurie) Tait and (late) Mark (Melissa) Tait; nephews Lucas (Shannon) and Mark Hogue, and nephews-in-law Jeff (Jennifer) and Brian Tait.
WILTON, IA
Obits, Monday, September 13th, 2021

-- (note date of following obit) Services for a Nashua woman, 90 year old Rita Swinton, are Saturday, October 16th at 10:30am at St. Michael's Catholic church in Nashua. Burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call 4-6pm Friday, October 15 at Hugeback Johnson funeral home-Olson Chapel in Nashua, and an hour before services at the church.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Louisiana Prison Teacher Arrested for Bringing in Contraband

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A contract teacher at a Louisiana prison is in custody for allegedly bringing contraband, including cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol, to inmates. Mark Shamburger, 61, of Ethel, Louisiana was arrested Monday after an investigation by Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, Louisiana, the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections said in a news release. Shamburger was transported to the East Feliciana Parish jail on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
LOUISIANA STATE
Obits, Thursday, September 2nd, 2021

-- Graveside services for a Decorah woman, 77 year old Sharon Boland, are Tuesday at 2pm at Canoe Ridge Lutheran cemetery. Visitation is 4-7pm Monday at Schluter Balik funeral home in Decorah. Sept. 1 funeral announcements. Services for an Oelwein man, 83 year old Forrest Converse, are Friday at 10:30am...
WAUKON, IA
Obit Christine Salyers

Christine Salyers, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on March 21, 2021, at her home. A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Churubusco Nazarene Church, 1000 W. Whitley St., Churubusco. Graveside service will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio,...
KENTON, OH
Obit Carole Carruthers

Carole Anne (Roberts) Carruthers, 76, of Maplewood, Ohio, was called home to the lord on Tuesday August 31, 2021 at her residence. She was born on March 5, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Russell P Roberts and Evelyn (Doyle) Roberts, and both parents proceed her in death. On April 29th, 1967 Carole married Earl R. Carruthers at Alger United Methodist Church.
MAPLEWOOD, OH
Obits, Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

-- Aug. 31 funeral announcements. A Nashua woman, 90 year old Rita Swinton, died Monday. Services are pending at Hugeback Johnson funeral home-Olson Chapel in Nashua. Services for a Denver woman, 92 year old Florence Wille, are Friday at 10:30am at St. Peter Lutheran church in Denver. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 5-7pm Thursday at Kaiser Corson funeral home in Denver, and an hour before services at the church.
OBITUARIES
Nolin Sends Crews to Louisiana in Response to Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida has impacted the greater part of Louisiana. Early this morning, crews from Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative were sent down to Louisiana to help with the aftermath. “Our Nolin and Wide Open crews left out this morning for Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We’re not exactly sure at this point how long they’re going to be staying there. We do know there was significant damage. Last we heard, there’s over a million residents without power at this point,” says Nolin Communications Manager Sarah Fellows. While there, Nolin and Wide Open Utility Service employees will help with DEMCO, the largest co-op in the state of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Obits, Friday, September 10th, 2021

-- Sept. 9 funeral announcements. Services for a Calmar woman, 96 year old Laura Kuboushek, are Saturday at 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic church in Spillville. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4-7pm Friday at the church, and an hour before the service at the church. Schluter Balik funeral home is handling the arrangements.
WATERLOO, IA
MINNESOTA REPORTS 1,215 NEW COVID CASES WITH 9 DEATHS, POLK COUNTY 11 NEW CASES

The Minnesota Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for today and the state reported 1,215 cases with 9 deaths. No deaths were reported in northwest Minnesota. Polk County reported 11 new cases with three probable, Roseau County – 13 cases, Mahnomen County 8, Marshall County – 3, Red Lake County – 2, and Norman County – 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT DISPLAYS A 20TH ANNIVERSARY 9-11 MEMORIAL

The Crookston Fire Department finished their annual 9-11 memorial display on Friday night to honor the fallen firefighters, police officers, EMS, and other first responders that died on September 11, 2001, attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. They have displays at both the main station and the north station. The department has put on a display every year since the attack, and it has continued to grow over the years.
CROOKSTON, MN
Theresa Constance Walpole

Theresa Constance Walpole, age 88, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 14th after a brief time of suffering at her home, and in the midst of the loving care of her Church family. A Catholic nun for 29 years, Theresa taught in Catholic elementary schools in Brooklyn, New...
OBITUARIES
‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life,” Damone said. “Good heart, a teddy bear as a person. Well-liked.” Nitosha leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 11. One of the other...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

