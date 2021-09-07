Marilyn Nielsen Crombie – Obit
Marilyn Nielsen Crombie, 60, of Council Bluffs, IA, died on September 3, 2021, of lung cancer, at the home of her sister, Valorie Tuseth, of rural Beltrami, MN. Marilyn was born on February 11, 1961, to LeRoy and Anna Nielsen. She was baptized in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Euclid, MN, and raised on the family’s farm until 1970 when the farm was sold and they moved to Crookston. Marilyn attended Crookston schools until going to Wisconsin in 1977 to live with her sister, Vanessa. While there she married Bill Wendricks and they lived in Wisconsin and later in Texas.www.kroxam.com
Comments / 0