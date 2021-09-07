Henrico Police seek missing 37-year-old county man

Stephen Cleaton

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 37-year-old Henrico man who has a mental health condition and needs medication.

Stephen Harold Cleaton was riding with a family member in a car last week when he became agitated. The driver stopped the vehicle while attempting to calm him, but he ran from the vehicle on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 200.

Cleaton is likely to have cuts to his feet. Anyone with information about his location should contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or their local police agency (if outside Henrico).