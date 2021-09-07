CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandston, VA

Obituary – Larry Reid Finley

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago

Larry Reid Finley, 78, of Sandston, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Allene Finley.

Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a machine operator for Byrd Press (Cadmus).

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Ingrid Finley; children, Deniese Proffit (Russ), Dennis Finley, Dieter Finley (Suzanne); grandchildren, Clinton, Jourdan, Trevor, Sydney, Bridget; great-granddaughter, Lorelai; and siblings, Carol Carter, Michael Finley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Washington Memorial Park.

Comments / 0

 

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

