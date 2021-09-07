Obituary – Larry Reid Finley

Larry Reid Finley, 78, of Sandston, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Allene Finley.

Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a machine operator for Byrd Press (Cadmus).

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Ingrid Finley; children, Deniese Proffit (Russ), Dennis Finley, Dieter Finley (Suzanne); grandchildren, Clinton, Jourdan, Trevor, Sydney, Bridget; great-granddaughter, Lorelai; and siblings, Carol Carter, Michael Finley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Washington Memorial Park.