Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Amy Christine York Durrette

By Citizen Staff
 7 days ago

Amy Christine York Durrette, 50, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born on Friday, January 15, 1971.

She is survived by her parents, Bryan S. York and Christine S. York; husband, David W. Durrette, Sr.; children, David W. Durrette, Jr., Hannah C. Durrette, and Rachel E. Durrette all of Henrico; brothers, Michael B. York (Angel) of Henrico and Ty E. York (Jaime) of New Kent.

Amy received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Teaching Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in May of 1994. She worked for Henrico County Public Schools and was affiliated with Landmark Baptist Church and Four Mile Creek Baptist Church.

Amy was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, teacher, and friend who brought so much joy to all who knew her. Her contagious smile could immediately brighten a room and her love for her family was an example for all to emulate. She loved the Lord and served him in many different ways. She cared for and supported her husband and children and kept a Christian home. She was a great daughter to her mother and father and honored them. In her life, she constantly displayed and expressed her love for children, her own children, as well as the students that she taught throughout her two-decade career as a teacher. She taught and cared for hundreds of young students providing them with the necessary tools to be both successful in their education and Christian life. Amy valued the many friendships that she made throughout her life and considered most as an extension of her own family. In the Bible class she taught, she emphasized the verse Psalm 34:8-13, which says, “O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in Him.” Because of her faith in Christ’s finished work on the cross, Amy was not only able to live a life of joy here on earth, but is now doing so in the presence of her Savior. To God be the glory.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, 4000 Creighton Rd., Richmond, VA 23223 where a service will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, VA 23150 on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 13, 2021

Henrico Police arrest 14 people on drug trafficking, money-laundering charges; 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported involving Henrico schools; Henrico Master Gardener program now accepting applications. (Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services.)
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
St. Joseph’s Villa opens new autism center

24,000-square-foot Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph’s Villa in northern Henrico. The school building, which now has a sensory library, health suite and other specialized spaces, also will serve as a training facility to advance best practices in autism education, research and care. “This is a historic day,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
