Obituary – James Raymond Rutledge

James Raymond Rutledge (September 2, 1933 – August 25, 2021) Our sweet, precious father passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Dad was born in Camp Point, Illinois. After marrying mom, they transferred to Houston, TX, Silver Spring, MD, and then Richmond, VA 1965. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Rutledge, parents, Russell Monte Rutledge, Harriett Manker Rutledge, his first grandchild, Christina Marie Rutledge, and his late wife, Carolyne Sue Rutledge. He survived by his sister, Marilyn Kay Mais, six children, Julie Rutledge, Curt Rutledge, daughter-n-law Janice Rutledge, Becky Rutledge, Steve Rutledge, Tracy Rutledge, Eric Rutledge, and daughter-n-law Amy Rutledge. He had four grandchildren, Sean Rutledge, Amanda Rutledge, Abbey Rutledge, and Austin Rutledge. Jim honorably served in The United States Air Force from November 6, 1951 to November 5, 1955, while his brother Robert Rutledge served in The United States Marines during the Korean War. After serving he attended The University of Alabama for two years. Then he went to work for Gardner Denver for 42 years. As a loyal employee, he transferred with the company to Texas, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. While in Richmond, Dad was liked and loved by everyone he met. All the neighborhood kids thought he was a cool dad. He made many friends thorough The Knights of Columbus and church. After retiring, he moved back to Richmond, VA to be with his children. For over 50 years, Jim and his wife were devoted to their church and have attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Even though they were gone for 14 years from Richmond, they attended St. Mary’s when they visited their children. He was a Third Degree Knight at The Knights of Columbus Council 395. Our father loved serving as a Knight at charitable functions, family gatherings, and helping with philanthropic activities. He loved watching baseball each year, but most of all watching the Cubs. Dad loved his Chicago Bears and his Cubbies and proudly wore their hats until his last days. We were so happy he was able to see the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016. After retiring he worked at Westpark Ukrop’s until July 2017. He loved being busy, and he enjoyed meeting people. Employees and friends would say how sweet and friendly he was. Dad would talk to strangers like they were his best friend. We will miss you dearly and may God be with you, Dad! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd. Richmond, VA 23229. Family will receive guests one hour prior to service. Reception to follow service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to act.alz.org/donate.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.