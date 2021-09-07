Obituary – Geneva Mae Worthington Webb

Geneva Mae Worthington Webb, who served 27 years as teacher and administrator with the Henrico County School System, died August 30, 2021 from Alzheimer’s disease. She had suffered with the disease for more than five years. She was 89.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leland F. Webb; two children: Kathryn W. Bradley, a law professor at Duke University, Durham, N.C., and husband Curt; and Charles F. Webb, a Fellow with IBM, and wife Jennifer of Wappingers Falls, NY; seven grandchildren: Anastasia Butcher and husband Jonathan, Laina Jose and husband Nik, Isaac Webb, Jewel Webb, Marty Kelly and husband Jimmy, David Bradley, and Liana Bradley; and four great-grandchildren, Josiah, Lydia, Micah, and Ezra Butcher.

She was born June 13, 1932, in Pawhuska, Okla., the daughter of Alfred and Ruth Worthington, who served as missionaries to Native Americans in Oklahoma under what was then the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board. She graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee, Okla., where she met her husband; attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas; and earned a master’s degree in education from Virginia Commonwealth University. She served in Henrico County schools from 1964 to 1991 as teacher, guidance counselor, guidance director, director of data processing, and for seven years as principal of Moody Middle School. In 1990 she was awarded the Gillman Award as outstanding Henrico County educator.

She was active in Lakeside Baptist Church for more than 50 years as Bible teacher for youth and later for adults, deacon, and chairperson of the church’s daycare board. She helped arrange and host numerous church dinners and receptions. She personally assisted a refugee family from Vietnam and another from Liberia, investing many hours of service to these families. She wrote hundreds of cards and notes to family, acquaintances, church members, and neighbors with heartfelt thoughts for whatever situation each person might be facing.

She enjoyed sewing and fashioned countless items of clothing for children and grandchildren, as well as creating many items for church and charity projects, such as lap robes for a mission center and bibs for children in daycare.

Following retirement, she and her husband traveled more than 25,000 miles by car visiting sites in the U.S., including national parks and major league baseball parks, and enjoyed seven cruises, including visits to several European countries.

She was involved in Neighborhood Watch and served more than 1,220 hours as a volunteer for Henrico Police Division in its AFIS (fingerprint) unit.

For nearly five years she had been a resident of the memory care neighborhood at Sunrise Senior Living in Richmond and had been in hospice care more than two years. Her family is grateful for the attentive care she received during her illness.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Woody’s Funeral Home on Parham Road, where there will be family visitation on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 4-8pm. Services will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church on Friday September 3, 2021 at 12pm. Interment will be at Westhampton Memorial Park.