CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Geneva Mae Worthington Webb

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago

Geneva Mae Worthington Webb, who served 27 years as teacher and administrator with the Henrico County School System, died August 30, 2021 from Alzheimer’s disease. She had suffered with the disease for more than five years. She was 89.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leland F. Webb; two children: Kathryn W. Bradley, a law professor at Duke University, Durham, N.C., and husband Curt; and Charles F. Webb, a Fellow with IBM, and wife Jennifer of Wappingers Falls, NY; seven grandchildren: Anastasia Butcher and husband Jonathan, Laina Jose and husband Nik, Isaac Webb, Jewel Webb, Marty Kelly and husband Jimmy, David Bradley, and Liana Bradley; and four great-grandchildren, Josiah, Lydia, Micah, and Ezra Butcher.

She was born June 13, 1932, in Pawhuska, Okla., the daughter of Alfred and Ruth Worthington, who served as missionaries to Native Americans in Oklahoma under what was then the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board. She graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee, Okla., where she met her husband; attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas; and earned a master’s degree in education from Virginia Commonwealth University. She served in Henrico County schools from 1964 to 1991 as teacher, guidance counselor, guidance director, director of data processing, and for seven years as principal of Moody Middle School. In 1990 she was awarded the Gillman Award as outstanding Henrico County educator.

She was active in Lakeside Baptist Church for more than 50 years as Bible teacher for youth and later for adults, deacon, and chairperson of the church’s daycare board. She helped arrange and host numerous church dinners and receptions. She personally assisted a refugee family from Vietnam and another from Liberia, investing many hours of service to these families. She wrote hundreds of cards and notes to family, acquaintances, church members, and neighbors with heartfelt thoughts for whatever situation each person might be facing.

She enjoyed sewing and fashioned countless items of clothing for children and grandchildren, as well as creating many items for church and charity projects, such as lap robes for a mission center and bibs for children in daycare.

Following retirement, she and her husband traveled more than 25,000 miles by car visiting sites in the U.S., including national parks and major league baseball parks, and enjoyed seven cruises, including visits to several European countries.

She was involved in Neighborhood Watch and served more than 1,220 hours as a volunteer for Henrico Police Division in its AFIS (fingerprint) unit.

For nearly five years she had been a resident of the memory care neighborhood at Sunrise Senior Living in Richmond and had been in hospice care more than two years. Her family is grateful for the attentive care she received during her illness.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Woody’s Funeral Home on Parham Road, where there will be family visitation on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 4-8pm. Services will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church on Friday September 3, 2021 at 12pm. Interment will be at Westhampton Memorial Park.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico reports second rabies case of 2021

Henrico Police have confirmed the second known rabies case in the county this year. A raccoon found in the 8700 block of Sedgemoor Drive in the Lakeside area (not far from Trevvett Elementary School) after a dog killed it has tested positive for the disease. The dog involved in the...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Humane Society celebrating 30 years of service

The Henrico Humane Society, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, aims to help find homes for homeless dogs and cats in Henrico and the surrounding Richmond area. “The thing that makes Henrico Humane Society very special is that we are a 100% volunteer organization,” said Cara Salman, Henrico...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 13, 2021

Henrico Police arrest 14 people on drug trafficking, money-laundering charges; 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported involving Henrico schools; Henrico Master Gardener program now accepting applications. (Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services.)
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Obituaries
Local
Virginia Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Sept. 6, 2021

Richmond International Airport‘s president and CEO, Perry J. Miller, recently was recognized as Airport Manager of the Year at the 47th Annual Virginia Aviation Conference. He accepted the honor Aug. 19 at the Virginia Aviation Awards Banquet. Since taking the helm of RIC in 2019, Miller has overseen the completion of nearly $56 million in capital construction projects; added eight new air service routes; created a Human Capital Management department; earned Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Accreditation in the ongoing battle to prevent the spread of infectious diseases; and at more than 180 million pounds, set a new record for total air cargo handled.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy