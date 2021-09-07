Obituary – Aaron Von Ragland Sr.

Aaron Von Ragland Sr., 61, of Varina, Virginia, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on August 29th, 2021.

Aaron, also known as “pawpaw”, was a master of carpentry and an expert of any trade skill you could imagine. He was full of wisdom and always willing to share with others. He was a true lover of life and the wonderful family God granted him. He will be forever remembered by his many talents.

Aaron will be reunited with his parents, Edwin Sr. and Velma Ragland, and brother, Edwin at last. He valued nature and loved animals dearly. Aaron also shared his father’s love of woodworking, aviation, and mechanics. Having taken up work on the farm from a young age, Aaron worked with his hands for most of his life – there was never a task too tall for him to conquer. His work ethic embodied the lasting values of pride, respect, commitment, and accountability. He can rest assured the survived will carry on his good name in the way he had hoped.

Aaron is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carolyn Ragland; his daughter, Hope Franklin (son-in-law Jeremy); and his sons, Ian Ragland (daughter-in-law Brittney), and Aaron (AJ) Inge. He leaves behind three grandchildren; Edwin Franklin, Cooper and Shelby Inge; and his dog, “Nala”. He is also survived by his oldest brother, Chris Ragland; his sisters, Pat Roth, Stephanie Ragland, Tammy Warren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will host a visitation at Nelsen Funeral home (412 S. Washington Hwy, Ashland, Va.) on September 18th from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Lung Association.

May Aaron live on in our hearts forever. He is finally at peace.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Ragland family.