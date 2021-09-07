PIMCO Acquiring Columbia Property Trust For $2.2B
The rapid pace of mergers and acquisitions in commercial real estate continues, this time with a major bet on one of the industry's most struggling sectors. Pacific Investment Management Co. has agreed to acquire Columbia Property Trust for $2.2B in cash, the two companies announced in a press release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The total value of the transaction, which includes PIMCO assuming CPT's consolidated and unconsolidated debt, stands at $3.9B.www.bisnow.com
