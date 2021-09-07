PIMCO Acquiring Columbia Property Trust For $2.2B

Thomas Robinson, Director at Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Thomas Robinson purchased 7,329 Essex Property Trust shares at a price of $229.90 per share for a total of $1,684,937 on September 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $330.73 to $331.22 to raise a total of $2,424,135 from the stock sale.

1 DAY AGO