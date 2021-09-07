CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

PIMCO Acquiring Columbia Property Trust For $2.2B

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
Bisnow
Bisnow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rapid pace of mergers and acquisitions in commercial real estate continues, this time with a major bet on one of the industry's most struggling sectors. Pacific Investment Management Co. has agreed to acquire Columbia Property Trust for $2.2B in cash, the two companies announced in a press release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The total value of the transaction, which includes PIMCO assuming CPT's consolidated and unconsolidated debt, stands at $3.9B.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Director Of Essex Property Trust Trades $4.11 Million In Company Stock

Thomas Robinson, Director at Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Thomas Robinson purchased 7,329 Essex Property Trust shares at a price of $229.90 per share for a total of $1,684,937 on September 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $330.73 to $331.22 to raise a total of $2,424,135 from the stock sale.
cascadebusnews.com

NAI Cascade Acquires Strategic Property Services

NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services is honored to announce the acquisition of Strategic Property Services and with it, veteran Property Manager, Trish Parkes. While NAI Cascade has always offered a regional property management solution, we now have an in-office, experienced property manager to manage and grow our portfolio. NAI Cascade’s property management services are built around NAI Cascade’s objective of providing full circle service that produces results and relationships that appreciate.
REAL ESTATE
finovate.com

Better.com Acquires U.K.-Based Property Partner

Mortgagetech company Better.com announced today it has acquired Property Partner, a U.K.-based property investment company, for an undisclosed amount. Property Partner is a property crowdfunding investment platform that offers users fractional ownership of rental property homes. The company’s investors can select a diversified portfolio of properties to own and receive monthly rental income from those properties that is paid out as a dividend. Since it was founded in 2014, Property Partner has raised $35.2 million and accumulated $194 million (£140 million) in assets under management from its 9,000 users.
ECONOMY
irei.com

BMO Commercial Property Trust sells London office for €170m

BMO Commercial Property Trust has sold Cassini House located in St. James’, London, for £145.5 million (€170.4 million/$202 million). The property is a prime multi-let freehold office building and represents the second-largest holding in the portfolio. The disposal represents the culmination of a long-term business plan that involved a complete...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pimco#Mergers And Acquisitions#Allianz Se#Commercial Real Estate#Cpt#Yahoo Finance#German#Allianz Real Estate#The Sapir Organization
OCRegister

Pimco to bet $3.9 billion on office landlord Columbia

The investment wizards at Newport Beach-based Pacific Investment Management Co. don’t seem to think so. Funds managed by the company known as “Pimco” have agreed to acquire offive landlord Columbia Property Trust Inc. for $3.9 billion including debt, betting that demand for offices will hold up as the pandemic spurs people to work from home.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
massdevice.com

Baxter to acquire Hillrom for $12.4B

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hillrom (NYSE:HRC) for approximately $12.4 billion. Rumblings of a potential deal surfaced earlier this week, leading to a massive rise for Hillrom’s stock. The expectation was that the companies would reach a deal by midweek so long as talks didn’t fall apart. Those reports saw Hillrom valued at about $150 per share, with estimates of a $10 billion deal.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Macquarie to Buy 50% Stake in Medical Properties Trust Portfolio

(Bloomberg)—Medical Properties Trust Inc. agreed to sell a 50% stake in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts-based hospitals to a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management, as health-care infrastructure continues to garner interest from investors traditionally focused on toll roads, ports and utilities. The transaction with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V LP,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
builtinchicago.org

Chicago Logistics Company Echo Global Logistics Is Acquired for $1.3B

Yet another Chicago company has secured a coveted $1+ billion buyout. On Friday, logistics company Echo Global Logistics announced that it was being acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company. The companies revealed that The Jordan Company was paying $48.25 per share in the transaction, valuing Echo at $1.3 billion. This is a sizable payout for Echo, considering that the $48.25 per share price tag represents a 54 percent jump from the company’s share price at close on Thursday. It’s also approximately 32 percent larger than the company’s share price all-time-high.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Bisnow

Morgan Stanley, FPC Raise Billions More To Chase Real Estate Returns

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, the real estate investment arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has raised about $3.1B for its North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global. The total exceeds the fundraising target and is larger than its $2.7B predecessor fund, North Haven Real Estate Fund IX Global, according to the company.
REAL ESTATE
rew-online.com

Oxford Properties acquires $133M CA innovation park

Oxford Properties Group announced the $133.5 million acquisition of Santa Clarita Innovation Park (SCIP), a 14-building mixed use business park, situated on 118.5 acres in the Greater Los Angeles city of Santa Clarita. SCIP is leased to a variety of industrial and life sciences tenants. The transaction also includes development...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Rexford Industrial Acquires Four Industrial Properties for $251M

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. recently acquired four industrial properties comprising 837,500 square feet of improvements for an aggregate purchase price of $250.5 million. The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand and proceeds from forward equity settlements. “These investments demonstrate Rexford’s unique access to supply-constrained infill Southern California, the nation’s...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

This Week's N.Y. Deal Sheet

As the city cooled down a bit after a super-hot summer, deals continued to close this week including the sale of medical office condos, a life sciences lease and a construction loan for a Bronx charter school. TOP SALES. Investor Shulem Herman purchased the Rockaway Beach La Quinta Inn at...
BRONX, NY
ExecutiveBiz

TransUnion to Acquire Neustar for $3.1B in Expanded Portfolio Push

TransUnion seeks to expand its portfolio of digital identity capabilities, increase market reach and accelerate growth strategy with the proposed acquisition of Neustar, an information services and technology company, for $3.1 billion in cash. The two parties signed a definitive agreement for the transaction, which covers the addition of Neustar’s...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan’s Outlook on Investing and Firm’s Future

In a CNBC interview, Apollo Global Management CEO and Co-Founder Marc Rowan speaks with CNBC’s Leslie Picker live during the Delivering Alpha Livestream today, Monday, September 13. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com:. Mohnish Pabrai On Investing In A Pandemic And Buy And Buy Hold. In May,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

DoubleDown Interactive Shares Pop As B. Riley Seeks To Acquire Additional Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) will initiate a cash tender offer through its subsidiary to acquire 2 million ADSs of digital social casino games developer DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). Each ADS represented 0.05 of a share of DDI, at $18 per ADS. B. Riley Securities was the sole bookrunner for DDI's...
GAMBLING
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
559
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy