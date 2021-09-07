Morning storms bring large hail and strong winds
Morning thunderstorms bring large hail and strong winds to Northeast Wisconsin. Listeners report hail four inches in diameter fell in Kimberly. Hortonville saw two-inch hail. Appleton and Kaukauna had one-and-a-half inch hail–while Oshkosh got one-inch. You can check out pictures of those ice-balls on our Facebook page. Meanwhile, Door County is dealing with widespread damage caused by strong winds–including downed trees and power lines.www.whby.com
