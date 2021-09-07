Second Suspect Enters Plea In Fowlerville Gun Robbery

One of the two men charged with robbing several gun stores, including one in Livingston County, has entered a plea. 20-year-old Brandon McClure and 21-year-old Daniel Rae were charged by a federal grand jury in 2019 with Conspiracy to Steal Firearms from a Federally-Licensed Firearms Dealer and Possess Stolen Firearms. Rae previously pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve a term of 46 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.