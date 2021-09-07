CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Developmental genetics of color pattern establishment in cats

By Christopher B. Kaelin
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntricate color patterns are a defining aspect of morphological diversity in the Felidae. We applied morphological and single-cell gene expression analysis to fetal skin of domestic cats to identify when, where, and how, during fetal development, felid color patterns are established. Early in development, we identify stripe-like alterations in epidermal thickness preceded by a gene expression pre-pattern. The secreted Wnt inhibitor encoded by Dickkopf 4 plays a central role in this process, and is mutated in cats with the Ticked pattern type. Our results bring molecular understanding to how the leopard got its spots, suggest that similar mechanisms underlie periodic color pattern and periodic hair follicle spacing, and identify targets for diverse pattern variation in other mammals.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

New Scientist

Gene responsible for cat fur patterns could lead to designer pets

How do tabby cats get their stripes? We know that domestic cats have different colours of fur because their hair follicles produce different types of the pigment melanin, but until now the genetic basis for these patterns has been unclear. The discovery could potentially allow for designer pets, but researchers have warned against this.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
stanford.edu

Spots, stripes and blotches: Color patterns of cat fur tracked to a key gene

Your sedentary lap cat may not seem to share many similarities with its fierce relatives prowling the African savanna. But Stanford Medicine researchers have discovered a specific gene that drives much of the development of the stripes, blotches and spots that decorate all feline fur. “Color patterns are one of...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Experts have solved the mystery of fur patterns in cats

A team of experts at the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology has identified the gene that is responsible for tiger stripes, leopard spots, and other fur patterns found in cats. The colors and fur patterns that cats are born with are the same markings they will have for life. “From...
WILDLIFE
AL.com

Huntsville researchers ID molecule that gives cats’ fur its color

A team of scientists in Huntsville have identified the molecule responsible for setting in motion how cats get their distinctive color and markings. While scientists have long known that hair follicle cells determine whether fur is black, brown, red, yellow or other colors, the researchers at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology have found how those colors are regulated.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
