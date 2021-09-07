More Prison Time Ordered For Serial Rapist

A local man has been sentenced for separate incidents in which he entered a plea agreement on the accusation that raped several young girls. In 2020, Christopher Schroeder was charged with multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct involving several girls all under the age of 16. In July, Schroeder entered a guilty plea to 6 counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first degree child abuse as part of a plea agreement with the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, the remaining charges were dismissed.