Nashville, TN

The Top 10+ Brooks & Dunn Songs

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
soundslikenashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 20 No. 1 hits on the US Charts and countless awards and honors, legendary duo Brooks & Dunn have made an enduring impact on the landscape of country music. The group, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, made a name for themselves in the early ‘90s with song such as “Brand New Man” and “Neon Moon,” and from there, the hits just kept coming. Throughout the ‘90s and 2000s, Brooks & Dunn became the bestselling duo in country music and one of the bestselling duos in all music. The Country Music Hall of Fame members have made an indelible mark on the genre, and after 20 years of music, it’s hard to choose a few songs to highlight, but here are 10 of the best Books & Dunn tunes according to Sounds Like Nashville.

