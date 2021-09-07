CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Work Skills Corporation Named To Crain's Coolest In Michigan

whmi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brighton non-profit has been named one of the coolest places to work in the state. For nearly 50 years, Work Skills Corporation has provided services focused on helping individuals identify, secure and retain employment. Now, Crain’s Detroit Business, in partnership with Best Companies Group, is recognizing WSC as one of Crain’s Cool Places to Work in Michigan. One of 100 companies selected, the award recognizes WSC for building an enviable workplace that includes flexibility, empowerment, and effective relationships.

