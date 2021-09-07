Club To Host 1st Annual Blessing Of The Bikes & Charity Ride

An upcoming motorcycle ride aims to raise funds to help out families in need this Christmas. The non-profit, Christian-based Wolfpack Motorcycle Family Protection Club will hold its 1st Annual Blessing of the Bikes & Charity Ride. It will be held in the parking lot at Rural King in Hartland Township from 10am to 5pm and feature food, vendors and raffles. Registration is at noon and the blessing is at 1pm. The ride will depart at 1:30pm and return by 4pm for raffle drawings. The ride will wind throughout the county toward Fowlerville and then back, with no major highways along the route.