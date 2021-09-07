CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor Signs Republican-Backed Voting Curbs Decried by Biden

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

(Reuters) -Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday made Texas the latest U.S. state to impose Republican-backed voting restrictions, signing a law that was swiftly challenged in court and criticized by President Joe Biden as part of an "all-out assault" on American democracy. Abbott, a Republican, said during a signing ceremony in...

wfxb.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Voting Restrictions Bill into Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a voting restrictions bill into law yesterday. ‘Senate Bill 1’ adds Texas to the list of states that have enacted new voting laws including both Florida and Georgia following former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud in last year’s election. The law bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, imposes new hurdles on mail-in ballots, increases protections for partisan poll watchers and sets new limits on those who help voters cast their ballots, including people with disabilities. The bill also restricts the hours counties can offer early voting to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and also blocks counties from sending unsolicited mail-in voting applications even to residents who are over the age of 65 and qualify automatically to vote by mail. Before signing the bill, Abbott said “It does make it easier than ever before for anybody to go cast a ballot. It does also, however, make sure it is harder than ever for people to cheat at the ballot box.”
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Texas governor to sign restrictive voting bill as new documents stir Arizona election audit

New restrictions will be placed on voting in Texas once Governor Greg Abbott signs a new election bill into law. Meantime, the Arizona Senate is releasing new documents about the controversial election audit that's currently underway in Maricopa County. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.
ARIZONA STATE

