Texas Governor Signs Republican-Backed Voting Curbs Decried by Biden

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a voting restrictions bill into law yesterday. ‘Senate Bill 1’ adds Texas to the list of states that have enacted new voting laws including both Florida and Georgia following former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud in last year’s election. The law bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, imposes new hurdles on mail-in ballots, increases protections for partisan poll watchers and sets new limits on those who help voters cast their ballots, including people with disabilities. The bill also restricts the hours counties can offer early voting to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and also blocks counties from sending unsolicited mail-in voting applications even to residents who are over the age of 65 and qualify automatically to vote by mail. Before signing the bill, Abbott said “It does make it easier than ever before for anybody to go cast a ballot. It does also, however, make sure it is harder than ever for people to cheat at the ballot box.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO