Manning, IA

Judy Wegner of Manning

By dhoffman
1380kcim.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Kay, daughter of Emil and Margaret (Vehrs) Wegner, was born April 23, 1939, in Manning, Iowa. She grew up in Manning and graduated from Manning High School in 1958. Judy worked as a beautician and housekeeper at the Bishop Drumm Nursing Home in Des Moines for more than 41 years. Judy is a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Judy passed away at Manning Senior Care in Manning, Iowa. She was 82 years of age.

#Manning High School#Zion Lutheran Church#Manning Senior Care#The Ohde Funeral Home

