UCLA's strong start reshapes Pac-12 South into 4-horse race
The conventional wisdom heading into the 2021 Pac-12 South football season is that three teams were frontline division title contenders, with UCLA being a mystery team. We can now revise that assessment: The South looks like a four-team race. Conditions are subject to change once conference games begin and results shake things up, but for now, UCLA is no longer the obvious fourth-place team in the South wedged between the upper division — USC, Utah, Arizona State — and the Colorado-Arizona duo at the bottom of the division.trojanswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0