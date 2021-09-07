CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Embracing communication

Nature.com
 9 days ago

Although it should be a given that scholarly communication must be clear and accurate, researchers, particularly those in the field of human genetics, can also promote the responsible reporting of their findings to a broader public audience in ways that heighten understanding and reduce misinterpretation. One of our main goals...

Thrive Global

Leadership communication trends in 2021

Leadership communication is one of the most crucial factors to consider in any business success. Effective communication at the workplace is vital if we intend to implement changes and produce positive business results. Leadership communication comprises messages related to the core values and the traditions of the company. The information passed to the employees, shareholders, strategic partners, and media directly results in its growth.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Nursing Times

‘Compassion and communication are a formidable combination’

Improve one skill – yes, just one – and you will become a better nurse. That magic skill is communication. Effective communication in the workplace can make you better at gathering and giving information, strengthen professional relationships and help you establish patient rapport. Nursing is not just about clinical skills;...
HEALTH
mobileworldlive.com

UrbanTech: Sustainable Communication

This session will focus on the future of smart cities: in the context of a global lockdown, the focus of urban technologies has shifted to services and a comfortable urban environment. Alesya Mamchur, Strategic Development Director, Rostelecom. Alexander Gorbatko, Deputy Head of IT Department, Government of Moscow. Alexander Gurko, President,...
ENTERTAINMENT
hbr.org

Embracing the Power of Ambivalence

While many people have languished during the Covid-19 pandemic, others have felt a more complicated state called emotional ambivalence: the simultaneous experience of positive and negative emotions about something. It’s what we think of as being “torn.” For instance, many people feel conflicted about returning to the office. For others, it shows up when they consider how they really feel when a colleague asks, “How are you doing?” in a Zoom meeting. As we continue into yet another phase of this prolonged pandemic and the uncertainty that defines it, many employees are experiencing some of the most complex emotions of their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
Occupational Health Safety

Communication: the Key to Unlocking Safety

Communication is more complex than just talking to one another, especially when it comes to staying safe. Communication in any setting is imperative to a successful work environment. Whatever position one may hold, it is extremely important for the safety and development of a workplace, company, etc. This was the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Most Destructive Communication Habits

We were all raised with different communication dynamics that influenced how we learned to interact today. We can’t fully eliminate conflict in our relationships, but we can develop new skills that deepen our connections. When we keep a mental tally of all the things our partner has ever done to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nature.com

Correction: The spatial phenotype of genotypically distinct meningiomas demonstrate potential implications of the embryology of the meninges

In the original published version the “Funding statement” was incorrect. Please find the correct “Funding statement” below. The original article has been corrected. DMF is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and a Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Predoctoral Research Bursary (C72069/A30348). DGE and MJS are supported by the all Manchester National Institute for Health Research Biomedical Research Centre (IS-BRC-1215-20007).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessing the cognitive status of Drosophila by the value-based feeding decision

Npj Aging and Mechanisms of Disease volume 7, Article number: 24 (2021) Cite this article. Decision-making is considered an important aspect of cognitive function. Impaired decision-making is a consequence of cognitive decline caused by various physiological conditions, such as aging and neurodegenerative diseases. Here we exploited the value-based feeding decision (VBFD) assay, which is a simple sensory–motor task, to determine the cognitive status of Drosophila. Our results indicated the deterioration of VBFD is notably correlated with aging and neurodegenerative disorders. Restriction of the mushroom body (MB) neuronal activity partly blunted the proper VBFD. Furthermore, using the Drosophila polyQ disease model, we demonstrated the impaired VBFD is ameliorated by the dinitrosyl iron complex (DNIC-1), a novel and steady nitric oxide (NO)-releasing compound. Therefore we propose that the VBFD assay provides a robust assessment of Drosophila cognition and can be used to characterize additional neuroprotective interventions.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Senior Marketing & Communications Manager

The ISM is looking for a dynamic marketing and communications professional to drive profile and growth at the ISM. The ISM has already seen sustained growth in membership over successive years and this is a trend we are keen to maintain. In conjunction with the Head of Business Development, you...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Leonard Polonsky of MedStock: “Communicate”

Communicate. Once a plan is established, make sure you clearly communicate regularly to your team. It’s so easy to get bogged down in the everyday minutiae (especially if you’re all working remotely) and forget about communicating clearly with purpose and confidence. Let them know where the business is, any plans to make big changes and how things will continue during the turbulent times.
BUSINESS
PLOS Blogs Network

Strategic and Systematic Approach to Research Collaborations

Authors: Abiola Isawumi & Lydia Mosi | West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, Department of Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology, University of Ghana | isawumiabiola@gmail.com, lmosi@gmail.com. Prologue. Collaboration is essential in any field and it helps increases the impact of your research and extendsyour network, and having...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Bispecific antibodies neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Hyeseon Cho and colleagues have developed bispecific antibodies – antibodies that can simultaneously bind to two different antigens – that target multiple regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralize virus variants of concern. For the moment, COVID-19 antibody treatments work by sending in a cocktail of individual monoclonal antibodies to target various parts of the virus. But Cho et al. show that combining some of these monoclonal antibodies into a new bispecific antibody can create stronger antibodies that are more potent than the monoclonal cocktails – one bispecific antibody they tested, in particular, was 100 times more potent against the virus than a cocktail of its monoclonal parents. Two of the bispecific antibodies neutralized the original virus as well as the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants. In hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, two of the bispecific antibodies protected the animals from clinical disease. The researchers developed the bispecific antibodies from a pool of 216 monoclonal antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 from convalescent COVID-19 patients, screening them for potency against the virus. The bispecific antibodies may be especially effective against the variants because they bind to non-overlapping areas of the viral spike and have limited contact with areas on the spike where variant mutations have occurred. “In the face of rapidly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants that challenge our efforts to end the pandemic, our findings support the further exploration of bispecific antibodies that strategically combine antibody pairs as new tools to treat COVID-19,” Cho et al. write.
SCIENCE
Register Citizen

Embrace the Superpower of Simplicity

While technology is our friend (most of the time), the influx of social media, apps, digital ads and more has made our lives quite complicated. It's estimated that the average person sees thousands of ads a day! Add to that our need to be "always on" because we have a fear of missing out, and we are spending a lot of our time looking at a screen, often multi-tasking. Studies now tell us that multi-tasking is actually counter-productive and can reduce your attention, comprehension and performance. This can culminate in burnout, depression and anxiety.
MEDITATION
harlanenterprise.net

PALAVERING WITH BEULAH: Communication words

Once while I was in the hospital I overheard a Dr asking a geriatric patient what the date was, the patient did not know, so the Dr asked who the President was, the patient wasn’t sure about that either. The nurses and Drs would sometimes ask me that stuff too. I told them the date I saw written on the chart on the wall (hoping it was up-dated that morning) and told them I did not care, in my situation, who was president. Drs, nurses, etc. want to judge us by their calendars and we aren’t even running one…a sick old lady does not care what the date is, much less what day of the week it is. No one brought us a newspaper that day. You know you can’t trust the news programs and why watch those when you can watch Price is Right? They should ask us how much a box of Tide Pods cost or a new car, or what’s behind door number three.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Standard hospital blanket warming cabinets can be utilized for complete moist heat SARS-CoV2 inactivation of contaminated N95 masks for re-use

Shortages of personal protective equipment for use during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continue to be an issue among health-care workers globally. Extended and repeated use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators without adequate decontamination is of particular concern. Although several methods to decontaminate and re-use these masks have been proposed, logistic or practical issues limit adoption of these techniques. In this study, we propose and validate the use of the application of moist heat (70 °C with humidity augmented by an open pan of water) applied by commonly available hospital (blanket) warming cabinets to decontaminate N95 masks. This report shows that a variety of N95 masks can be repeatedly decontaminated of SARS-CoV-2 over 6 h moist heat exposure without compromise of their filtering function as assessed by standard fit and sodium chloride aerosol filtration efficiency testing. This approached can easily adapted to provide point-of-care N95 mask decontamination allowing for increased practical utility of mask recycling in the health care setting.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE

