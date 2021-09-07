AHLA - 69% of Leisure Travelers to Reduce Trips Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases
42% Likely to Cancel Existing Trips Without Rescheduling. U.S. leisure travelers plan to significantly pare back travel plans amid rising COVID - 19 cases, with 69% planning to take fewer trips, 55% planning to postpone existing travel plans, and 42% likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72%) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.www.hotelnewsresource.com
