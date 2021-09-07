AHLA - 69% of Leisure Travelers to Reduce Trips Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Commenting on the Government’s plan to tackle Covid this winter, Kate Nicholls UKHospitality Chief Executive said:. “It’s critical for the recovery of the hospitality sector and the wider economy that businesses are allowed to continue to operate in viable conditions throughout this winter. Hospitality venues are still in a fragile state with significant debts, making their first steps on the road to recovery and rebuilding broken balance sheets, any setbacks over the coming months will result in more businesses closures. The announcement from the Secretary of State, the continued focus on vaccination roll out and boosters, is much welcome, as their success has been critical to protecting our healthcare system while allowing for the reopening of the economy and businesses to trade without restrictions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO