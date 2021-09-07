CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

AHLA - 69% of Leisure Travelers to Reduce Trips Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article42% Likely to Cancel Existing Trips Without Rescheduling. U.S. leisure travelers plan to significantly pare back travel plans amid rising COVID - 19 cases, with 69% planning to take fewer trips, 55% planning to postpone existing travel plans, and 42% likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72%) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
connectcre.com

AHLA: 69% of Leisure Travelers to Reduce Trips Amid Rising COVID Cases

Leisure travelers in the U.S. plan to scale back travel plans amid rising cases of COVID-19, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). The survey found that 69% of respondents plan to take fewer trips, 55% plan...
REAL ESTATE
WLWT 5

As COVID-19 cases rise, travelers pursue Labor Day weekend trips

CINCINNATI — As the unofficial end of summer is approaching, concerns are growing about what could happen after all the Labor Day travel. Hospitals are filling up as the delta variant spreads. Surveys show at least ten percent fewer Americans are going anywhere compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Tony Autullo said...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
hawaiipublicradio.org

Lower Forecasts for Business and Leisure Travel Amid COVID-19 Surge

As recently as early August, an analysis by The Business Journals found that domestic flights for December were scheduled to number 751,229 nationwide — about 2% higher than what was recorded during the same period in 2019. By late August, some 30,000 flights disappeared from that estimate and the numbers...
TRAVEL
wfxrtv.com

Travel industry taking another hit as COVID cases rise, airlines warn

DALLAS (AP) — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying a recovery for the travel industry. American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Traveler Confidence Grows but Vaccination Rates and Regulations Key to Full Market Recovery, According to OAG Survey

Travelers are taking to the skies again, but the immediate future of air travel remains highly turbulent, according to OAG’s survey of 1,800-plus U.S. travelers in July and August. Domestic capacity in the U.S. is up 81% from June – August 2021, compared to the same period last year. The increase is being fueled by strong consumer demand – 70% of consumers surveyed by OAG have booked flights for the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Brian Schatz
wgnsradio.com

42% of Leisure Travelers Likely to Cancel Existing Trips Without Rescheduling

U.S. leisure travelers plan to significantly pare back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 69% planning to take fewer trips, 55% planning to postpone existing travel plans, and 42% likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72%) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.
TRAVEL
NBC San Diego

Travel + Leisure Launches Online Trip Booking Functionality and Subscription Memberships

Subscription services are increasingly popular in the travel space, with firms such as Tripadvisor, Scott's Cheap Flights and now Travel + Leisure starting membership plans. Travel + Leisure GO is an open retail site offering bookable itineraries to readers, while new membership plan Travel + Leisure Club adds in concierge services, premium discounts and other perks for a monthly fee.
TRAVEL
NBC Miami

Airlines Lower Forecasts, Blaming Rising Covid Cases for Weaker Travel Demand

United, American and Southwest were among airlines that lowered financial estimates. The carriers warned that bookings slowed amid the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19. Several U.S. airlines on Thursday lowered their financial forecasts, citing weaker bookings amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. United Airlines said...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

UKHospitality Comments on UK Government's Covid Winter Plan

Commenting on the Government’s plan to tackle Covid this winter, Kate Nicholls UKHospitality Chief Executive said:. “It’s critical for the recovery of the hospitality sector and the wider economy that businesses are allowed to continue to operate in viable conditions throughout this winter. Hospitality venues are still in a fragile state with significant debts, making their first steps on the road to recovery and rebuilding broken balance sheets, any setbacks over the coming months will result in more businesses closures. The announcement from the Secretary of State, the continued focus on vaccination roll out and boosters, is much welcome, as their success has been critical to protecting our healthcare system while allowing for the reopening of the economy and businesses to trade without restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor Day#Leisure Industry#Ahla 69#Covid#The Save Hotel Jobs Act##Congress#Hotels
hotelnewsresource.com

The Role of Travel Announcements on Travel Recovery

When examining the latest Air Ticketing Data for industry partner CAPA, a clear observation is that travel recovery is performing at a different pace from country to country – even if you are in the same region!. “Withstanding where you are in the world, you are a winning destination showing...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

WTTC - U.S. Economy Faces Daily Loss of Nearly $198 Million Due to Travel Restrictions

Economy could be losing up to $40m every day just from the loss of UK visitors. Latest research conducted by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on inbound international travel spend has found that the United States economy faces a daily potential loss of nearly $198 million should current border restrictions remain.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Long-Haul Flight

Just when the transatlantic flights were beginning to come back strong, COVID strikes again. The rise of the delta variant led to increased cases in the United States, forcing European countries to set new restrictions on travel to American tourists. Once that happened, airlines began canceling flights. It’s an unfortunate...
TRAVEL
buffalonynews.net

U.S. navigates COVID-19 pandemic amid surging cases, rising costs

Despite the government's ongoing vaccination push, tens of millions of eligible Americans still have not received even a single dose. Biden said that group is prolonging the pandemic and contributing to anxieties that impact the economy, adding "this is a continuing pandemic of the unvaccinated." In the meantime, the White...
U.S. POLITICS
hotelnewsresource.com

ABTA Urges UK Government to End Widespread Use of PCR Testing As Part of an Overhaul of Travel Requirements

ABTA – The Travel Association is calling for a significant overhaul of the Government’s traffic light system, including ending the widespread use of PCR testing, as new data reveal the devastating impact the UK’s travel requirements had on the UK’s overseas travel industry this summer. Data from ABTA Members1, released...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy