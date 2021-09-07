CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Wanda Gray Long

Oak Ridger
 9 days ago

Heiskell - Wanda Gray Long, age 84 of Heiskell went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 3031. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Elsie Foster Gray; husband Albert Monroe Long. She leaves behind her daughter Sheree and husband Greg Lollar and son Al Long. Grandchildren Joseph Long and wife Amanda, Elise Long and Brandy Elkins and husband Charlie. Great-grandchildren Jacob Long, Myra Jo Long, Cainan and Camryn Elkins. She is also survived by sisters Brenda Yarnell and Linda Gray; brothers C.L. Gray and wife Patsy and Gary Gray and wife Sharon; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to the entire staff of Canterfield of Oak Ridge and Amedysis Hospice for their kindness and excellent care for Wanda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Drive NW, Knoxville, Tennessee 37909. Family and friends are asked to meet on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 by 9:45 am at Norris Memorial Gardens for a 10:00am graveside service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www,mynattfh.com.

