Meet the four startups selected for Launch Blue's pre-seed accelerator

Cofounders Rashid Fehmi, Rizwan Sohail, and Abinash Virk saw their professional expertise and love for travel align with market demand. In 2014, this trio became one of the first startups to license technology to launch their company, Travel Health and Wellness LLC, through a new Employee Entrepreneurship Program at Mayo Clinic. These innovators worked within the Rochester community to develop their flagship product, a mobile app called My Travel Health, which allows travelers to store passports and immunization records and receive expert tips for preventing and managing illness while traveling, all in one convenient place.

