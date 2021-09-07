Meet the four startups selected for Launch Blue's pre-seed accelerator
Four Kentucky-based startup companies have been selected for Launch Blue's third pre-accelerator program cohort. The pre-accelerator is for individuals with technology-based startups that are interested in raising their first seed round and have the potential to grow into a highly-scalable, profitable company. Candidates were vetted through a competitive application and interview process, and the final selections for the fall 2021 cohort were determined by a selection committee that was appointed by Launch Blue's advisory board.www.bizjournals.com
