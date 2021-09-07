What Led Chicago to Sue DoorDash and Grubhub

On August 27, the city of Chicago filed twin lawsuits against third-party delivery companies DoorDash and Grubhub, accusing them of deceptive business practices that take advantage of restaurants, customers, and even employees. While the complaints weren’t new (restaurant owners have been raising concerns about fees, customer service, and unethical practices for years) the lawsuits were stunning moves. In March 2020, Chicago-based Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney appeared with Mayor Lori Lightfoot at City Hall. The mayor touted third parties as salvation for restaurants who needed takeout and delivery sales more than ever after the suspension of indoor dining.