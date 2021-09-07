CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

What Led Chicago to Sue DoorDash and Grubhub

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 27, the city of Chicago filed twin lawsuits against third-party delivery companies DoorDash and Grubhub, accusing them of deceptive business practices that take advantage of restaurants, customers, and even employees. While the complaints weren’t new (restaurant owners have been raising concerns about fees, customer service, and unethical practices for years) the lawsuits were stunning moves. In March 2020, Chicago-based Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney appeared with Mayor Lori Lightfoot at City Hall. The mayor touted third parties as salvation for restaurants who needed takeout and delivery sales more than ever after the suspension of indoor dining.

chicago.eater.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fearful of Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks as president, the United States’ top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defense official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Maloney
Person
Lori Lightfoot

Comments / 0

Community Policy