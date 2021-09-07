CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
W Changsha Hotel Opens in China

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha is the first W in central China and is strategically located in the heart of the city's business and shopping district. The hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

imore.com

The stunning Apple Changsha store opens Saturday, September 4

Apple has unveiled a new Chinese Apple Store that will open on Saturday. Apple Changsha will serve customers from across central China. Apple has taken the wraps off another new Apple Store, this time in central China. Apple Changsha is the first store in Hunan province and will open on Saturday, September 4.
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

A New W Hotel has you take Centerstage at RUNWAY, Light up the City and walk on the surface of the Moon, only in Changsha

“W Changsha marks the eighth W hotel to open in China, one of the most influential markets in both travel and business, and we’re excited to bring W Hotels to more destinations across the country,” said Tom Jarrold, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “Cities such as Changsha, with their future-focused residents and fast-growing millennial luxury market who crave the new and unexpected, are playgrounds of limitless possibilities for W.”
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

The Langham Jakarta Hotel Opens

The Langham, Jakarta opens its doors on 9 September 2021 in Indonesia’s capital city as the new leading ultra-luxury hotel and lifestyle destination. The 65-storey hotel is strategically located within the new prestigious complex of District 8 at SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) in close proximity to the city’s most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres.
LIFESTYLE
franchising.com

Hyatt and The Wharf Announce Plans for a New Park Hyatt Hotel in Changsha

Park Hyatt Changsha to bring a luxury experience to this vibrant city as part of the premium commercial complex Changsha IFS. September 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // SHANGHAI / HONG KONG - Hyatt and The Wharf (Holdings) Limited today announced plans for a new Park Hyatt hotel in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, marking the luxury Park Hyatt brand’s entry into Central China. Situated within the iconic landmark Changsha IFS, the new luxury hotel is expected to offer global travelers refined, sophisticated and unparalleled experiences in Changsha. Slated to open in 2023, Park Hyatt Changsha will feature 230 guestrooms and offer world-class culinary and wellness experiences, as well as inspiring spaces for meetings and events.
hotelnewsresource.com

Microtel by Wyndham to Open 20 New Hotels in Greater China by the End of 2022

New properties in Tianjin and Kunming contribute to the nationwide expansion of Microtel, as Wyndham makes 14th brand available for development in China. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its portfolio in China with 20 new Microtel by Wyndham hotels by the end of 2022, located in key cities and emerging destinations across the country.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Crowds flock to opening of Changsha Apple Store

Based in the Changsha IFS shopping mall, Saturday's opening of the Apple Store was an attraction that drew a massive number of people, all wanting to visit the retail establishment. Despite some social distancing measures to fight COVID-19 remaining in place, that didn't deter hundreds of customers from turning up.
RETAIL
hotelnewsresource.com

China Domestic Bookings Bounce Back in Time for Golden Week

ForwardKeys’ and Dragon Trail International’s recent findings reveal that the Chinese travel market is not only super resilient but desperate for revenge travel, even if it is only within China!. Dragon Trail International’s fourth Chinese Traveller Sentiment Survey found that more Chinese are resuming pre-pandemic travel behaviours, despite the persistent...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

The Standard’s first hotel in Thailand, will open in December

With 178 guest rooms and 21 pool villas with beachfront access, The Standard, Hua Hin will be a timeless destination for the Thai creative set and The Standard's global network of loyal clientele. A beloved getaway dating back to 1911, Hua Hin emerged as a destination when the construction of the railroad that connects Bangkok with the South first arrived at the pristine little beach town. By the mid-1920s, it became the chosen holiday retreat for the nobility. With time, the sleepy fishing village has transformed into a popular seaside destination without losing its old-world charm. Today, Hua Hin is a favorite weekend escape for residents of Bangkok who have been waiting for exactly what The Standard promises to offer: a stylish and vibrant beachfront resort. One that respects Hua Hin's understated Thai elegance, has appreciation of the history and local setting and combines it with a global sensibility and a bit of fun.
WORLD
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island Hotel & Resort set to open in 2024

LONDON - Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group with over 400 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, has signed a deal to open a new Mantis property on Bahrain’s Hawar Island, merging luxury with eco-tourism, while redefining adventure. Mantis was founded in 2000 by global entrepreneur and conservationist...
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

Home2 Suites by Hilton Reaches Milestone 500 Open Hotels

Home2 Suites by Hilton has achieved its 500th hotel opening in just 10 years, becoming one of the fastest hotel brands in industry history to reach that milestone. Today, Home2 Suites by Hilton holds the industry’s largest pipeline in North America, with more than 400 hotels in development, and is in the midst of a global expansion by introducing an innovative and value-added extended stay product in China, with the first hotel expected to open this fall.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Wyndham continues to expand Ramada brand in Romania with two new hotel openings

LONDON – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announces the continued expansion of its Ramada by Wyndham brand in Romania, with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu. Centrally located in Targu Jiu, one of Romania’s up-and-coming cities situated by Carpathian Mountains and the banks of the river Jiu, the newly opened 64-room hotel offers an ideal destination for travellers looking to discover the history and culture of the Gorj county and its mountain scenery.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Jumeirah Group to open new hotel in Maldives

Jumeirah Group will open its latest resort on October 1 in the Maldives. Jumeirah Maldives is an all-villa luxury resort in the North Male Atoll, accessible by speedboat or seaplane from Male airport. The 67 beach and over-water villas come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, and all feature panoramic...
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

Australia August Hotel Occupancy at Lowest Level Since May 2020

Amid increased COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across the country, Australia’s hotel industry reported lower performance levels, according to preliminary August 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 30.8%. Average daily rate (ADR): AUD163.22. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD50.33. The occupancy level was the lowest in the country since May 2020. Four...
TRAVEL

