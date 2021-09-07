GBTA Returns To In-Person Events As Demand For Face-To-Face Meetings Grows Across Europe

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) has announced a number of in-person conferences and events as we head into the final quarter of 2021. The events, held across multiple European locations, are amongst the first face-to-face opportunities for industry colleagues to meet and collaborate in person. Education will continue to be a key component of each event with insightful keynotes from industry leaders and a range of panel discussions covering topical subject matter, each designed to spark interesting debate amongst specialists in their field. Each event will also allow for numerous opportunities to network once again with peers, to rebuild and forge new business relationships.