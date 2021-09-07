CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

GBTA Returns To In-Person Events As Demand For Face-To-Face Meetings Grows Across Europe

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) has announced a number of in-person conferences and events as we head into the final quarter of 2021. The events, held across multiple European locations, are amongst the first face-to-face opportunities for industry colleagues to meet and collaborate in person. Education will continue to be a key component of each event with insightful keynotes from industry leaders and a range of panel discussions covering topical subject matter, each designed to spark interesting debate amongst specialists in their field. Each event will also allow for numerous opportunities to network once again with peers, to rebuild and forge new business relationships.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelmole.com

Americans face tougher travel curbs across Europe

From a blanket ban on all Americans to mandatory quarantine, European countries have been steadily adding more Covid curbs aimed at American travelers. Nonessential travel from the US is outright banned in countries including Sweden and Bulgaria while quarantine is mandatory for vaccinated travelers in the Netherlands. Other countries are only allowing entry for fully vaccinated Americans, such as Belgium and Denmark.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Holiday Inn Brand Grows at Airport Locations Across Europe

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the growth of two of its brands – Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Inn Express – following a number of signings and openings at airport locations across Europe. (Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We’re delighted to...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

GBTA restarts face-to-face events

The Global Business Travel Association is returning to in-person conferences and events ahead of the final quarter of the year. The events, held across multiple European locations, are among the first face-to-face opportunities for industry colleagues to meet and collaborate in person since the start of the pandemic. Education will...
EDUCATION
businesstraveller.com

Kenneth Macpherson of IHG on sustainable hotels and the return of business travel

Kenneth Macpherson is the chief executive officer for Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. For IHG, that region of 79 countries has 1,134 IHG-branded hotels open (compared with 5,994 IHG hotels globally) and a further 407 in development (with 1,805 hotels in the pipeline globally). Business Traveller spoke to Macpherson...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European#Education#Gbta France Masterclass#Gbta Italy Conference#Gbta Europe#Vdr
hotelnewsresource.com

ABTA Urges UK Government to End Widespread Use of PCR Testing As Part of an Overhaul of Travel Requirements

ABTA – The Travel Association is calling for a significant overhaul of the Government’s traffic light system, including ending the widespread use of PCR testing, as new data reveal the devastating impact the UK’s travel requirements had on the UK’s overseas travel industry this summer. Data from ABTA Members1, released...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

PATA launches Virtual PATA Wellness and Luxury Travel Conference and Mart 2021 in October

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the launch of the Virtual PATA Wellness and Luxury Travel Conference and Mart 2021, taking place from October 20-22. The event is organised in partnership with Platinum Sponsor, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Official Virtual Platform Partner, Zipevent Co.,...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Role of Travel Announcements on Travel Recovery

When examining the latest Air Ticketing Data for industry partner CAPA, a clear observation is that travel recovery is performing at a different pace from country to country – even if you are in the same region!. “Withstanding where you are in the world, you are a winning destination showing...
TRAVEL
The Press

Corporate Growth Incubator Mach49 Expands EU and UK Presence

Executive key hires and new European office support rapid regional growth. LONDON and AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, announced additional expansion in Europe to support client momentum and executive team growth. Experienced entrepreneur and strategic leader Nils Beers joins the team as Accelerate Executive in Residence, and global corporate executive Balint Kelen joins as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relationships, EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 recently added to its London presence by adding an office in Amsterdam to further support the growing base of U.K. and EU clients, including TDK Corporation; Schneider Electric; Pernod Ricard; Shell; SGS; Hitachi; and others.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Business Travel
hotelnewsresource.com

China Domestic Bookings Bounce Back in Time for Golden Week

ForwardKeys’ and Dragon Trail International’s recent findings reveal that the Chinese travel market is not only super resilient but desperate for revenge travel, even if it is only within China!. Dragon Trail International’s fourth Chinese Traveller Sentiment Survey found that more Chinese are resuming pre-pandemic travel behaviours, despite the persistent...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

WTTC - U.S. Economy Faces Daily Loss of Nearly $198 Million Due to Travel Restrictions

Economy could be losing up to $40m every day just from the loss of UK visitors. Latest research conducted by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on inbound international travel spend has found that the United States economy faces a daily potential loss of nearly $198 million should current border restrictions remain.
TRAVEL
labelandnarrowweb.com

Label Congress approaching as industry returns to in-person events

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the label and package printing industry is preparing to get back on the road. From A B Graphic International and Avery Dennison to Wausau Coated Products and Xeikon, more than 50 suppliers will be in attendance at Label Congress from September 29-30 in Rosemont, IL, USA.
ROSEMONT, IL
TravelPulse

Leisure Demand Fuels Hyatt’s Continued Growth Across Europe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into six new management and franchise agreements for hotels in Europe across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Regency brands. The new arrangements reflect a growing desire among travel consumers and hotel owners for a different type of experience that connects them with their destination’s culture and people.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

The Importance of Clean Guest Data - By Elena Ivanova

Data is like gold for hotel marketers - but only if it’s good data. Learn all about how bad data can make your marketing fall flat, and discover our step - by - step process for cleaning up your database. Even with the best intentions and training in place, it’s...
INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

ADM launches flavour production facility in China to meet growing demand

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said on Wednesday that it had launched a new flavour production facility in China to meet growing demand for beverages and healthy foods. The new facility – ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co Ltd, located in the eastern province of Zhejiang and about...
INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

DogFest returns with events across the UK this September

DogFest 2021 is back at venues across the UK this September with activities designed with your furry friend in mind including dog shows, displays, have-a-go activities, a shopping village, a festival food, refreshments and music. DogFest will also be attended by famous faces including Clare Balding, Michaela Strachan, Matt Johnson...
PETS
earth.com

Europe will face more frequent and extreme droughts

Recent climate projections show that more frequent and extreme weather phenomena are to be expected by the end of the 21st century. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Water found that Europe is headed towards an increasing number of extreme and severe droughts in the next decades.
AGRICULTURE
marketingdive.com

Accenture acquires creative agency King James Group as it expands Africa footprint

Accenture has agreed to acquire South Africa-based independent creative agency King James Group to support its Accenture Interactive marketing services division, according to a news release. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. King James Group offers integrated communications across categories including financial services, consumer packaged goods, technology and...
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Traveler Confidence Grows but Vaccination Rates and Regulations Key to Full Market Recovery, According to OAG Survey

Travelers are taking to the skies again, but the immediate future of air travel remains highly turbulent, according to OAG’s survey of 1,800-plus U.S. travelers in July and August. Domestic capacity in the U.S. is up 81% from June – August 2021, compared to the same period last year. The increase is being fueled by strong consumer demand – 70% of consumers surveyed by OAG have booked flights for the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotelnewsresource.com

For August Dubai's Hotel Performance Was Up from July

Dubai’s hotel performance was up from the prior month, according to preliminary August 2021 data from STR. Each of the three key performance metrics will come in lower than the pre-pandemic comparables from August 2019: occupancy (67.9%), ADR (AED380.68) and RevPAR (AED258.52). However, Dubai has been one of the top performing global markets ahead of Expo 2020.
REAL ESTATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Launches New Global Brand Campaign

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has debuted a new chapter in its 100-year plus history, Experience The Grandest of Feelings, a global brand campaign that pays tribute to the tangible echoes of the luxury brand’s historic origins while also imparting a refreshed vision and stirring images of adventures yet to come. The visionaries who made history in creating Fairmont’s first hotels and those who continue to preserve and protect the abundant natural landscapes wherever Fairmont resides is a key theme throughout the creative of the campaign. The tradition of thoughtful hospitality amid spectacular scenery around the globe firmly roots the brand in nature and its preservation.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy