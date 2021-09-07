CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thistledown Entries, Thursday September 9th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Highrhythmdixie (L), 119A. Chavez6-3-5Amy Sondej5/2. 2Liberty Belle (L), 119A. Diaz1-5-5Edwin Vizcarrondo2/1. 3See You At the Bar (L), 114M. Mendez5-7-7John Brown10/1. 4Big Liz (L), 119R. Mejias6-6-8Carlos Inirio8/1. 5Wicked Ways (L), 119D. Smith9-6-9Carlos Inirio7/2. 6My Own Passion (L), 110M. Cedillo2-9-2Ray Vernino5/1. 2nd-$31,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies,...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

#Chavez6#Belle Lrb L Rrb#Jockeylast#Bracho4#123d#Faulkner3 1#The Lyon#Allowance#Murillo#The Bull Lrb L Rrb#Concepcion4 1#Nw4 L Rrb#1first Song Lrb#Pilares5#Feliciano2#Ruberto#Equibase Company Llc
thepressboxlts.com

Baffert Nominates 4 to Upcoming Capote Stakes at Los Alamitos

(Trainer Bob Baffert after winning the Breeders’ Cup with Authentic / Coady Photography) Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert nominated four 2-year-olds to the $75,000-guaranteed Capote Stakes. Named in honor of the champion 2-year-old of 1986, the Capote is scheduled to be run at 6 ½ furlongs Saturday, Sept. 18.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G3 FanDuel Turf Sprint: Gear Jockey

(Gear Jockey wins the G3 FanDuel Turf Spring / All Photos by Coady Photography & Courtesy of KY Downs) A horse trained by Rusty Arnold earned a free roll in the $1 million, Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint for the second time in three years as Calumet Farm’s Gear Jockey wore down front-running Bombard to take the $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint by 2 1/2 lengths. Diamond Oops nailed Bombard at the wire to take second by a nose.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

​Kentucky Downs Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 9/11/21

Starting at 1:20 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Kentucky Downs. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G2 Calumet Turf Cup: Imperador

(Imperador captures the G2 Calumet Turf Cup at KY Downs / All Photos by Coady Photography & Courtesy of KY Downs) Trainer Paul Lobo wasn’t surprised when the Argentinian-bred Imperador won the G2 $1 million Calumet Turf Cup Saturday at Kentucky Downs. He saw it coming. Lobo had watched the...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Thursday

1st_$37,500, mdn cl $35,000-$35,000, 2YO, 5f. 2nd_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f. 3rd_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$23,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 2YO F, 6f. Cagua118Elisa's Song118. Tsayonara Slew118Uncaptured Faith118. Ivy Way118Oodles On Fire118. Mila118Look Up to Heaven118. Lady Younes118Kumandra118. Sweetcandyfactory118. 5th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Kentucky Downs Results Sunday September 12th, 2021

1st-$135,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 49.040, 1:13.610, 1:25.080, 00.000, 1:36.990. Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Declaration of War-Bridgette Bordeaux. Scratched: Three Point Kuz, Scent of Royalty, Jaccaci, Tunnel. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Decree of Love1191112-hd2-11-hd1-1½1-2¼I. Ortiz, Jr.7.403.802.802.70. Hardspun Woman1194108-27-hd4-hd3-12-hdJ. Talamo9.205.6012.60. Daisy Bee119243-13-½2-12-1½3-1¾J....
KENTUCKY STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

PID Results Monday September 13th, 2021

6th-$32,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.040, 50.260, 1:14.420, 1:38.000, 00.000, 1:43.960. Winner: CH G, 4, by Anthony's Cross-Lover Gone Wild. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. A Cotswold Village121742-½2-12-1½1-11-1¾W. Martinez11.405.803.204.70. The Programmer116588886-12-3½P. Morales3.602.801.20. Just Plunge117311-21-1½1-½2-2½3-½A. Gallardo4.006.60. Animal Kingston121677-½7-26-½4-hd4-½R. Boucher13.40. Red Cat121454-½4-14-13-hd5-1¼S. Spieth10.90. Lowcountry116866-½6-½5-½7-hd6-1H. Villa-Gomez9.00. Our...
HOBBIES
KUTV

Talkin' Real: September 9th

(KUTV) - In a week when both RSL and the US Men’s National team started poorly, fell behind, flipped the script and rallied to win, Brian Dunseth explains how they did it and looks ahead to see if they will do it again. RSL is at LAFC Sunday night (8pm on KMYU) and LAFC is undergoing some major changes. Watch Talkin’ Real with DJ and Dunny right here.
SOCCER
midfloridanewspapers.com

Churchill Downs Early Entries, Friday September 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Matt's Honey (L), 122A. Martinez5-4-1Kelli Martinez. 4Malibu Marlee (L), 122R. Bejarano8-6-10Tomas Medina. 7Magical Peapod (L), 122T. Gaffalione8-5-3Gregory Foley. 2nd-$50,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Runningonthetafuel , 119A. Beschizza9-4-xEddie Kenneally. 2Joezine , 119A. Gomez9-6-xAdolfo Macias. 3Greedy Algorithm , 119M....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-6-Add

6th_$15,122, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 6:10. Time 1:39.39. Fast. Also Ran_Nocturnal Mission, Mayan Sky, Sing Along Suzy, Flyta. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $56.00. Daily Double (4-5) paid $19.40. Exacta (5-6) paid $60.80. Quinella (5-6) paid $26.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $63.13. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $61.70.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-8-Add

8th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 7:56. Time 1:41.54. Fast. Scratched_Better Tapit. Also Ran_Revans Reign, Skydiving, Motatan, Derby Model, Kick It Charlie, Concealed Carrier, Adios Bobby, He's a Believer. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-7-2-7-4-9/12) 6 Correct Paid $1,198.18. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-7-4-9/12) 4 Correct Paid $398.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-9/12) 3 Correct Paid $35.60. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-8) paid $93.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-2-8-3) paid $128.72. Daily Double (4-9) paid $20.80. Exacta (9-2) paid $56.80. Attendance 359. $547,015. Handle $23,776. Total Handle $570,791.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Albuquerque-7-Add

7th_$17,300, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear. Off 8:37. Time 1:15.45. Fast. Also Ran_Tucker D, Happy Forty Eight, Leading Prospect, Song of Laura, Back Seat Hero, Trust the Van, Scotty Who. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $28.40. $1 Superfecta (7-5-3-6) paid $12,242.20. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-3) paid $390.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park-7-Add

7th_$12,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear. Off 9:55. Time 1:06.10. Fast. Also Ran_Kennedie Sky, Oneprettything, At First Blush. Perfecta (3-2) paid $57.20. $1 Superfecta (3-2-5-4) paid $522.80. $1 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $64.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Entries, Monday September 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Herecomesthejudge (L), 122A. Worrie4-5-3Paul Barrow8/1. 2Magnetron (L), 122H. Hernandez3-3-4Jonathan Buckley6/1. 4Little Maddy Brown (L), 122J. Baez2-1-4Stacy Torelli5/2. 5Isaiah Isaiah (L), 122J. Davis3-1-1William Bartlett8/1. 6Inalienable Rights (L), 122J. Davila, Jr.2-2-3Chris Englehart8/5. 2nd-$17,200, Claiming $11,000-$9,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse...
SPORTS

