Thistledown Entries, Thursday September 9th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Highrhythmdixie (L), 119A. Chavez6-3-5Amy Sondej5/2. 2Liberty Belle (L), 119A. Diaz1-5-5Edwin Vizcarrondo2/1. 3See You At the Bar (L), 114M. Mendez5-7-7John Brown10/1. 4Big Liz (L), 119R. Mejias6-6-8Carlos Inirio8/1. 5Wicked Ways (L), 119D. Smith9-6-9Carlos Inirio7/2. 6My Own Passion (L), 110M. Cedillo2-9-2Ray Vernino5/1. 2nd-$31,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies,...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0