As Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off tonight, Dan Patrick presents a warning about the likely direction things will go. The violent nature of the sport, along with COVID-19 protocols will make all of the current storylines moot by the time we get to the Super Bowl in February. Despite this, Dan and the Danettes explore the schedule and rosters for this year and make their predictions, from MVP to worst record in the league and everything in between. Consider this necessary listening if you want to get up to speed on what to watch for during Week 1, and for the rest of the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO