Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

By MARCOS ALEMAN
 9 days ago

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

AFP

Salvadorans march against bitcoin and 'dictatorship'

Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government's introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten democracy. Last week, El Salvador became the first country to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender, alongside the US dollar. The move by President Nayib Bukele was met with a mix of curiosity and concern. On the day that Central America marks the bicentennial of its independence from Spanish rule, protesters burnt a bitcoin automatic teller machine in San Salvador, one of about 200 ATMs that have been installed throughout the country as part of the reform. Protesters on a central square in the capital held aloft placards denouncing a "dictatorship" and signs reading "Respect the Constitution," and "No to bitcoin."
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands protest against Bukele government in El Salvador

Thousands of people marched in El Salvador's capital Wednesday against the government of President Nayib Bukele who protesters say has concentrated too much power, weakened the independence of the courts and may seek re-election. Some marchers are also protesting the controversial decision by Bukele to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to do so. Officials rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” one week ago, but the system has been down frequently for maintenance.The populist president elected in 2019 has maintained high popularity with his vows to stamp out corruption that...
SOCIETY
abc17news.com

Problems continue to plague El Savador’s bitcoin rollout

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continue to plague the system. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption. Still, users like street vendor César Estrada who were able to download the wallet have been unable to access the bitcoins.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Amid Staunch Criticism, President Bukele Reveals El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be Working 100% In Coming Days

El Salvador’s Chivo wallet issues 95% resolved. Critics of the country’s Bitcoin adoption point out the wallet flaws as indicators of deeper problems. The country’s government is however determined to prove doubters wrong. Yesterday, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele revealed that 95% of the technical issues the country’s official Bitcoin...
PERSONAL FINANCE
dailyhodl.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be 100% Functional in the ‘Next Few Days,’ Says President Nayib Bukele

President Nayib Bukele says that El Salvador’s Chivo cryptocurrency wallet will soon be fully operational. The news comes in the wake of technical difficulties since El Salvador became the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender on September 7th, promising its citizens $30 worth of Bitcoin with the optional use of the BitGo-created wallet.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

El Salvador President Says Half A Million Using New Bitcoin Wallet

There are now more than half a million people using El Salvador's bitcoin wallet, President Nayib Bukele announced. The country of 6.6 million people this month became the first to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been the official currency for two decades. "We currently...
AMERICAS
cryptocoingossip.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin day: The first of many or a one-off?

Thanks to El Salvador’s daring move, digital money looms large on global policymakers’ radars. On Sept. 7, in a historic first, the small Central American nation of El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The true significance of this day for how people all around the world exchange value and...
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador to Exempt Foreigner Investors from Tax on Bitcoin Price Gains

Foreign investors will not be required to pay taxes on profits from Bitcoin, a government adviser told the AFP this week. Javier Argueta, legal adviser to President Nayib Bukele, told the news source, "If a person has assets in bitcoin and makes high profits, there will be no tax. This (is done) obviously to encourage foreign investment.”
CURRENCIES
