Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to sign a ground-breaking clean energy overhaul package. The final package passed in the Senate yesterday. The bill will put one-million electric vehicles on Illinois’ roads over the next nine years and require 100-percent clean energy in the state by 2050. Private, for-profit and municipal coal and gas fired plants will have until 2045 to close. Pritzker says passage of the bill puts Illinois at the forefront in the battle against climate change.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO