Phish | Dick's Sporting Goods Park | 9/3/21

Phish just wrapped up their annual three-night run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park just north of Denver. Playing to near capacity audiences, the jam band jesters brought out the goods in spades with a combinations of bust outs, covers, and some serious jams. This year also marked the ten-year anniversary since JEMP began playing the venue and the love for Dick’s, as evidenced by the weekend, still remains. Anticipation also ran high due to the level the group had been operating on preceding the Colorado stop as well as the fact that these shows also marked the close of the summer tour and anyone’s last chance to catch the magic before an unsure fall with COVID and indoor venues.