Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 13. New and Notable Takeaways From the 49ers Week 1 Win Over the Lions Beyond a fumbled snap on the first offensive play of the game, San Francisco's offense was rolling in the first half, putting up 24 points. The 49ers appear in good hands with their linebacking corps. Azeez Al-Shaair finished the game second behind Fred Warner with seven total tackles. Deebo Samuel was back to doing Deebo Samuel things, being used in a multitude of ways on offense and fighting for extra yards after the catch. Trey Lance made his NFL debut in the first quarter on a QB designed run for a 1-yard pickup. Raheem Mostertsuffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Dre Greenlaw left the contest at the top of the third quarter with a groin injury and did not return. Jason Verrett went down with a non-contact knee injury in the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO