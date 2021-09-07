3 Top Enterprise Software Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

With the stock market looking to recover from its recent losses, consumer stocks would be in focus this week. If anything, this would be the case as investors await the latest figures on inflation and consumer spending. On one hand, these figures have been cause for concern over the last few months for some. Accordingly, the rise in inflation would generally be in line with that of an economy on the recovery. On the other hand, consumer spending rose to great heights as well. This would be thanks to a mix of stimulus money and nationwide vaccination efforts.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO