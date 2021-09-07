Smart Insulin Pens Market Bigger Than Expected | Emperra, Roche, Diamesco

The Global polymer concrete market is forecasted to reach USD 757.7 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant rise in the demand for polymer concretes has been observed in the recent period. The primary contributing factor for the increased demand and market growth of polymer concretes is enhanced performance and mechanical properties of this type of concretes. An integration of factors like the rise in investments on public construction, increase in awareness about high performance of polymer concrete and established upstream players also contributes to the growth of the market. The change in demands in the construction industry has a significant impact on the growth of the market. It is due to the changing preferences in the construction sector, and its continuous growth, and chemical resistance, due to which construction materials are witnessing high demand in this sector. Such increased demand for chemical resistant construction materials is propelling the growth of the market as polymer concretes are known for its high resistance to chemical attacks.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO