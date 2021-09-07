Aerial Work Platform Market Worth $14,351.7 Million by 2027

The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in the packaging sector. Plastic adhesives find extensive application in packaging, chemical drums, storage containers, and tanks, amongst several low-cost assembly products. Plastic adhesives such as hot melt adhesives are widely used over solvent-based adhesives, due to its many benefits, such as constituting VOCs that are either eliminated or reduce, removal of curing step, a longer shelf-life, and maintaining its thickness in the course of solidification.The global plastic adhesives market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO