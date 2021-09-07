Nancy Sandidge Gilliam, 79, of Troutville, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Morris Gilliam Sr.; parents, Bernard and Sadie Sandidge; and brother, Harold Sandidge.

She retired from the Postal Service in Troutville, being a rural carrier for over 28 years. She was a member of Troutville Church of the Brethren for over 50 years. She enjoyed planting flowers and watching wildlife out her window.

She is survived by her son, Hugh Morris Gilliam Jr. of Daleville; daughters and son-in-law, Melina and Ben Marshall of Buchanan, Tamara Gray of Buchanan; grandchildren, Ashleigh and Lyle Kritzberger, Mary Beth and Forrest Rush, and Matthew Marshall; Zachary and Morgan Gray, Kristen and Ryan Ferguson and Kylie Gray; and great-grandchildren, Hudson and Evan Kritzberger and Henry Ferguson; sister, Jolene Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10-11a.m. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice or visit a shut in and take them flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com