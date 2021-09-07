CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buchanan, VA

Zachary Ryan Sample

Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUU4L_0boq1TET00

Zachary Ryan Sample, 30, died on Monday, August 30, 2021.

He was born on July 2, 1991, in Roanoke to beloved parents, Scott and Laurie Sample. He was a graduate of James River High School in Buchanan.

Zachary was a kindhearted, loving and goofy man. Caring for his younger brother, those less fortunate, and strays with equal dedication and conviction. He was a good man who constantly wished all the problems of the world would go away so everyone could be happy. He tried to impact the lives of those around him positively in his own unique ways. He was a hardworking man who was able to transform a landscaping vision into reality.

Zachary is survived by his parents, Scott and Laurie Sample; his brother, Cullen Sample; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Norma Faye Sample; his aunt, Teresa Sample; his cousins, Connor and Benton Sample; his aunt and uncle, Sydni and Darren Murphy; his maternal grandparents, Butch and Jean Peery; his uncle and aunt, Kevin and Brooke Peery; and cousins, Kendra and Colleen Peery.

A celebration of life was held in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home on Friday, September 3, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. with a prayer offering at 7:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bristol Lifestyle Recovery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

LBHS Class of 1971 celebrates 50-year reunion, joined by the Class of 1970

It has been 50 years since 160 students in the Class of 1971 walked across the stage on the football field at Lord Botetourt High School on a sultry June evening, participating in their commencement ceremonies at Lord Botetourt High School. This past weekend many of them reconnected, shared memories of their days in school together as well as caught up on what has happened since their lives changed after graduating in 1971.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Annual Lee Music Recital this Sunday in Buchanan

The 16th Annual Music Recital by Mike Lee’s students will be held again this year at Limestone Park in Buchanan on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 2 p.m. There is a rain date of the 26th. Last year being a dark time of Covid the recital at the park turned into a very positive experience so the students voted to do it there again this year.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

College Announcements for Sept. 15 Edition

On Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Local students who graduated included Annalee Quesinberry of Fincastle and Isaac Podell of Roanoke. Hatcher earns master’s degree. Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Obituaries
City
Buchanan, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
Fincastle Herald

Freedom Fest weekends underway in Buchanan

Freedom Fest 2021 kicked off last weekend at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. Special guest Tim Finley spoke during last Saturday’s festivities. Finley is a combat-decorated Air Force veteran hailing from America’s heartland. Mountaineer, race car driver, survivalist, and endurance rider, he conquered the highest peaks, toughest tracks, harshest environments, and the longest, toughest horse race in the world, the Mongol Derby.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County History for Sept. 8 Edition

This is a watercolor painting of the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The church was organized in 1771 as the Anglican Church of England when Fincastle and Botetourt County were under English rule. During the Revolutionary War it was abandoned and the Tories went into hiding. After the Act of Religious Freedom was passed in 1786, the church building was used by dissenters, chiefly Presbyterians. In 1840, the existing structure was remodeled and became the Fincastle Presbyterian Church it is today. Mrs. Lewis Twyman donated this painting to the Botetourt Historical Museum.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Murphy
Person
Ryan
Fincastle Herald

Religiously Speaking for Sept. 8 Edition

The recent hurricane-generated rain brought vividly to my mind an event that took place 58 years to the day that I received the yellowed clipping of a column sent me by a cousin of my late husband. The column appeared on September 1, 1967, in “The Roanoke World-News,” the daily newspaper for which my late husband and I both worked. Our three children were 11, 9 and 6 years old. Let it speak for itself:
HOBBIES
Fincastle Herald

Buchanan Dates to Remember for Sept. 8 Edition

Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 12 with pick up from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go featuring homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, baby peas, dinner roll, and dessert for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, Sept. 10. To place an order, email hlgleason1@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-597-2399; include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or email for your order..
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Great beginnings program begins September 19

Ed Green’s “Great Beginnings” programs for football and soccer will get underway on September 19 at West Salem Elementary School in Salem. Kids from all areas are welcome to sign up for the program, targeting children too young to participate in recreational sports. The program’s goal is to help kids...
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James River High School
Fincastle Herald

Church News for Sept. 8 Edition

Troutville Baptist is hosting back-to-school event Sept. 11. Area children are invited to Troutville Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a back-to-school fun time. The event will include free hot dogs, games, prizes, drawing, and free school supplies, sponsored by Troutville Baptist Church. Annual Community Fall...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino’s in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County. Registration will begin at...
DALEVILLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Focus on 4-H for Sept. 8 Edition

Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development Tyler Painter recently sat down in an interview explaining what the Botetourt County 4-H has been up to in the community. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted local 4-H activities involving Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS). During that period, Painter and other Youth Development leaders could plan activities and events once the state adjusted most protocols.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
25
Followers
41
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy