Zachary Ryan Sample, 30, died on Monday, August 30, 2021.

He was born on July 2, 1991, in Roanoke to beloved parents, Scott and Laurie Sample. He was a graduate of James River High School in Buchanan.

Zachary was a kindhearted, loving and goofy man. Caring for his younger brother, those less fortunate, and strays with equal dedication and conviction. He was a good man who constantly wished all the problems of the world would go away so everyone could be happy. He tried to impact the lives of those around him positively in his own unique ways. He was a hardworking man who was able to transform a landscaping vision into reality.

Zachary is survived by his parents, Scott and Laurie Sample; his brother, Cullen Sample; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Norma Faye Sample; his aunt, Teresa Sample; his cousins, Connor and Benton Sample; his aunt and uncle, Sydni and Darren Murphy; his maternal grandparents, Butch and Jean Peery; his uncle and aunt, Kevin and Brooke Peery; and cousins, Kendra and Colleen Peery.

A celebration of life was held in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home on Friday, September 3, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. with a prayer offering at 7:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bristol Lifestyle Recovery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.