Robert Saunders Williams (Bob), 72, of Acworth, Ga. (Paulding County), passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Wellstar Paulding Hospital, Hiram, Ga.

Bob was born on August 6, 1949, in Roanoke to the late James Cabble Williams and Eleanor Lila (Martin) Williams. He was married to Pamela Sue (Calkins) Williams for more than 50 years.

Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and also the Army Reserves. During his military tenure, he served in Vietnam. Following his military service, he worked for the Hampton Police Division for over 32 years, where he retired at the rank of Major, Commander of Police Administration. During that time, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Troy State University.

He continued to serve the citizens of Hampton when he was elected the City Treasurer in 2008. Bob served the city for an additional nine years before retiring again in 2017. Bob loved Hampton and the many friendships he made there throughout his long career. Bob was a dedicated public servant.

In retirement, Bob was known for his passion for golf, landscaping, spending time with his grandkids and watching youth basketball.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Cox.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Williams; his son, Greg Alan Williams and his children, Grace, Abbi and Mary Cathryn; his daughter, Elizabeth Williams Monahan (Michael) and their children, Kate, Jack and Matthew; his son, Brian Martin Williams (Wendy) and their children, Audra, Kalei and Ryan; his brother, James C. Williams (Loretta); nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services for Bob were held on Monday, August 30, at 1 p.m. at Dallas Memory Gardens with Pastor Chris Pavlovsky officiating. Memorial donations may be made either to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.