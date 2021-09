We’ve teamed up with our friends at Sweatshop to offer you the chance to win a pair of brand new kicks from Mizuno. The team at Sweatshop know running and are passionate about encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get active and achieve their running goals. From those taking their first running steps to experienced athletes focused on PB’s, Sweatshop is home to a huge collection of running shoes, clothing and accessories for everyone. — As a specialist online retailer you’ll find all the latest running shoes, from all your favorite running brands. At its core running is a simple activity and this is mirrored through Sweatshop’s easy shopping experience, along with competitive prices and ever-expanding range of running kit.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO