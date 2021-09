Google's latest Doodle celebrates the 138th birthday of a Polish scientist who defied the Nazis during World War II, and whose study of a common parasite helped fight a deadly bacteria tearing across Europe.Rudolf Weigl was a Polish inventor who lived around the turn of the last century. He was born in Austria-Hungary – the Czech Republic today – and studied biological sciences while he was in college. World War I broke out during his college years, and he was appointed parasitologist to the Polish Army. During his work in that capacity he was exposed to the millions who had...

