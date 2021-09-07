This Is How Acura Developed The New NSX Type S
Acura has just released a video detailing the development process of the potent NSX Type S and the various improvements that it has made to the limited-run model. This clip includes an interview with NSX Type S chief engineering and development leader Satoshi Mizukami, who reveals that the team created the car around a ‘performance design’ philosophy. As such, they wanted to create a model with improved performance and complete with a new design that emphasized this performance. Mizukami also says that engineers and designers worked collaboratively during wind tunnel testing to perfect the exterior design.www.carscoops.com
Comments / 0