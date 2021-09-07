This Is How Acura Developed The New NSX Type S

A version of this story originally appeared in the Winter 2011 issue of Motor Trend Classic. Allow me to set the stage by turning the clock back 30 years. The United States had just won a four-decade-long battle with the Soviet Union. We were exhausted by the constant threat of mutually assured destruction. While victorious, our collective psyche was still used to having an enemy, a distant, far-off nemesis that was not only our foe, but just possibly our technological superior. We needed, it seems, an Other. The surging might of the Japanese industrial juggernaut filled that particular archetypal niche well. Your Walkman was made by Sony. You junked your Zenith in favor of a Mitsubishi big screen. And the constant oil bath on the floor of your garage had you thinking of ditching the LTD in favor of a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. My family replaced our wretched 1985 Chevrolet Malibu with a 1992 Nissan Maxima.

