Cars

This Is How Acura Developed The New NSX Type S

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcura has just released a video detailing the development process of the potent NSX Type S and the various improvements that it has made to the limited-run model. This clip includes an interview with NSX Type S chief engineering and development leader Satoshi Mizukami, who reveals that the team created the car around a ‘performance design’ philosophy. As such, they wanted to create a model with improved performance and complete with a new design that emphasized this performance. Mizukami also says that engineers and designers worked collaboratively during wind tunnel testing to perfect the exterior design.

Carscoops

Is Now The Right Time To Buy A DC2 Honda Integra Type R?

If you happen to take a stroll down the JDM side of the car world, you will come across various beliefs and debates around certain brands and the cars they produce. And when it comes to the Honda, the scale can be all over the place. Any car enthusiast will...
BUYING CARS
CNET

Acura NSX engineers make sure Type S is much more than just a badge

Acura's NSX has been a contentious beast since it hit dealers back in 2016, largely due to its perceived shift away from the design ethos of the original supercar and towards something a little more complex. Acura worked hard to iron out some of those issues over the years and now, for its final year of NSX production, the company is coming out with something pretty extraordinary: the Type S.
CARS
thedrive

Acura’s NSX Is Not Going Gently Into That Good Night

Go inside the development of the 600-hp NSX Type S as Acura prepares to phase out its mid-engine coupe. I’ve lost count of how many musical acts have launched a “farewell tour” and then went back on the road again a year later. Either the artist changed their mind or it was a smart marketing ploy. I'm not ready to say goodbye, but Acura debuted its NSX Type S as a sendoff version of the supercar a few weeks ago during Monterey Car Week and I'm hoping it's just a pause, not a stop. If we're reading between the lines, it sounds like the brand has another NSX up its sleeve anyway, and maybe even an EV.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Camaro ZL1 Races Acura NSX

It’s always fun to see unexpected matchups at the drag strip. We’re not saying a 2nd-gen Acura NSX has never raced a 6th-gen Chevy Camaro ZL1 before, just it’s a thing you usually don’t see on the internet. That’s why this video of the potent American muscle car facing off against the technologically-advanced Japanese supercar is so interesting. We’ve seen plenty of these racing Shelbys and Hellcats, but this is something different with an American muscle vs Japanese sports car showdown.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Overhyped New Cars, Including the Acura TLX Type S

Right now is not a great time to be buying a car. Inventory is low, prices are high, and the process is exhausting. In fact, some dealerships have been marking up vehicles due to the popularity of the car. Which new cars are overhyped, and why is the Acura TLX Type S at the top of the list?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Acura NSX and Lexus LS400: When Japan Ruled the Automotive World

A version of this story originally appeared in the Winter 2011 issue of Motor Trend Classic. Allow me to set the stage by turning the clock back 30 years. The United States had just won a four-decade-long battle with the Soviet Union. We were exhausted by the constant threat of mutually assured destruction. While victorious, our collective psyche was still used to having an enemy, a distant, far-off nemesis that was not only our foe, but just possibly our technological superior. We needed, it seems, an Other. The surging might of the Japanese industrial juggernaut filled that particular archetypal niche well. Your Walkman was made by Sony. You junked your Zenith in favor of a Mitsubishi big screen. And the constant oil bath on the floor of your garage had you thinking of ditching the LTD in favor of a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. My family replaced our wretched 1985 Chevrolet Malibu with a 1992 Nissan Maxima.
CARS
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Acura TLX S-Type AWD Sedan

Hot-rod versions of mainstream luxury sedans are pretty much a given from every premium automaker. These high-performance four-doors create a certain halo effect across the whole lineup, inciting buyers to consider the conventional sedan that they really can afford, while lusting for the sportier, faster, more capable “hot-rod” version that they can’t justify — or afford.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Fully-Loaded 2022 BMW 2 Series Is A Performance Bargain

Despite our initial fears that the BMW 2 Series Coupe might transition to a front-wheel-drive platform, BMW has kept the flame of RWD performance alive for another generation. The G42-generation 2 Series Coupe will arrive in the US as a 2022 model, and while the styling of the newcomer may be polarizing, BMW's retention of the rear wheels as a primary choice of propulsion is cause for celebration.
CARS
