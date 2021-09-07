Understanding Emotional Health and Childhood Cancer

Local Texarkana resident Tad Tholl is about to begin his 3rd annual Great Cycle Challenge, in order to raise money for childhood cancer research. September 1st will mark the start of his 500 mile challenge, in which everyday for the next month he will cycle through the streets of Texarkana, at home, and around the area to reach the milestone of 500 miles. September is recognized as Childhood Cancer Research month, where charities around the world raise money towards helping research continue. The Great Cycle Challenge used to take place during the month of June, but recently switched to the month of September and Tholl is eager to participate as the weather is cooler. The Great Cycle Challenge has become close to Tholl’s heart, as he races this year in honor of his niece who is currently battling brain cancer.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO