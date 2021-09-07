CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Great outdoors on display at Rockport art center

By Alecia Ormsby
101corpuschristi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView art by two gifted Texas artists at Rockport Center for the Arts and Art Loop. Travel via art the landscapes of Texas, from its western deserts to its damp beaches, at the Rockport Center for the Arts this fall. Two concurrent shows feature incredibly realistic paintings by Texans Salvador Rodriguez and June Ainsworth. Rodriguez's "Senderos del Desierto” depicts West Texas scenes, while Ainsworth's “Texas: On the Waterfront” heads to the Gulf Coast.

