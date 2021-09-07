CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban claim to now have control of last Afghan provincial capital

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Americans have been able to get out of Afghanistan, where the Taliban is now claiming to control every corner of the country. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Qatar to gain more support for the safe evacuations of Americans still in Afghanistan. NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Doha, Qatar.Sept. 7, 2021.

