The richest people in America are “choosing not to pay” hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes that they owe each year, according to a new Treasury Department report released Wednesday. The top 1%’s tax-dodging—about $163 billion annually—accounts for about 28% of the total lost annually in unpaid taxes ($600 billion). Over the next decade, this “striking” sum would equal almost 1% of the country’s nearly $23 trillion GDP. The Biden administration is leveraging the report’s lopsided but not exactly unexpected findings to strengthen its case for handing the IRS another $80 billion for tax enforcement.

